BTS’ Jin announced as FIRST global ambassador for FRED Jewelry; Fans react to K-pop idol’s busy schedule post-military discharge

BTS’ Jin has been keeping quite busy following his military discharge on June 12. The K-pop idol has been advancing in his career with a string of solo activities. This time, he has been announced as the first global ambassador for a Paris-based fine jewelry brand. Fans can’t keep calm but applaud The Astronaut singer on his historical achievement.

BTS' Jin named as first global ambassador for Maison FRED

On July 8, FRED Jewelry announced BTS’ Jin as their first global ambassador. The brand has shared a few pictures of the K-pop icon with a heartwarming caption that talked about their utmost excitement for this new collaboration. Notably, the BTS member is the brand’s first global ambassador in 90 years, since it was established in 1936.

On this day, Jin also took to his Instagram and shared the photos that captured him shining as bright as the jewelry pieces he donned. In the caption, he expressed his gratitude towards the prestigious Jewelry house, saying that he is honored and happy.

“Expect a lot of new and varied looks that will be shown with FRED in the future”, the K-pop idol hinted at more from this exciting collaboration.

Here’s Jin’s gratitude message on his historic feat:

ARMYs react to Jin's 'busy and booked' schedules following military discharge

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ARMYs are absolutely overjoyed to receive this exciting news. Most fans are in awe to witness his extremely busy schedules following his discharge from the military, while others are going gaga over the insanely breathtaking visuals of the ‘Worldwide handsome’ Jin.

At the same time, ARMYs are feeling extremely proud of their beloved BTS member who has bagged a historic feat, never achieved before by anyone else.

More about BTS' Jin's recent activities

On June 12, BTS’ Jin returned home from his 18-month-long mandatory military service, which he enlisted in December 2022. The following day, he attended the in-person hug event, meeting the fans after a long time for BTS FESTA 2024, celebrating the group’s 11th debut anniversary.

Shortly after, his first on-screen project after his military discharge was confirmed via various news outlets. He is set to make a guest appearance in the MBC variety show The Half-Star Hotel In Lost Island.

Advertisement

In addition, BTS’ agency HYBE also confirmed that Jin will become the torch bearer for South Korea at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.