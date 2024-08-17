BTS’ Jin set to make first Japanese variety show appearance after military discharge in I Love Everyone’s Zoo; Details

BTS’ Jin is confirmed to make his first Japanese variety show appearance since his military discharge on a program titled I Love Everyone’s Zoo. Jin has previously appeared on various variety shows, including RUN JIN, a spin-off of Run BTS, and Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. This will mark his third variety show appearance since becoming the first BTS member to be discharged from the military.

According to news released on August 17th and teased on I Love Everyone’s Zoo's social media page, BTS' Jin will also appear on 24 HOUR TV, a Japanese charity project that runs continuously on television. He will participate in a segment focused on trimming and caring for rescue animals, alongside host Masaki Aiba. The segment is scheduled to air on August 31st at 6:30 PM KST and September 1st at 8:54 PM KST. In the trailer, Jin is seen playing with dogs, which has excited fans about his upcoming appearance.

In addition to his appearance on I Love Everyone’s Zoo, Jin is also featured in RUN JIN. In the first episode of the show, Jin hiked up Mt. Hallasan on South Korea's Jeju Island. Bangtan TV shared a video of Jin climbing the mountain with his crew members on its YouTube channel. This was Jin’s first shoot after his discharge from the military. During the episode, Jin interacted with fans as he climbed to the top of the mountain. His crew played several games with him, and Jin took breaks along the way to rest, enjoy beverages, and chat with his fans. The trek to the summit and coming back took over seven hours.

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, Jin made his first public appearance at Jamsil Arena, celebrating BTS's 11th anniversary as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans. He is also set to star in Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, a variety program featuring a vacation on an uninhabited island where Ahn Jung Hwan has renovated a deserted house. Guests looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life can check into the “half-star hotel” on the island, where Ahn Jung Hwan and his team aim to provide five-star service despite the island’s rustic setting.

