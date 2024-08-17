BTS’ Jimin’s Who from second solo album MUSE marks 4th consecutive week in Top 40 of UK's Official Singles Chart

A month after its release, BTS' Jimin’s latest hit continues to make waves in the United Kingdom. The title track Who from his second solo album MUSE has spent its fourth consecutive week in the top 40 of the UK's Official Singles Chart. In July, BTS' Jimin reached his highest solo ranking to date on the Official Singles Chart, the UK’s counterpart to Billboard’s Hot 100, with his new title track Who, which debuted at No. 4.

On August 16 according to UK’s local time, the Official Charts revealed that Who is now in its fourth consecutive week in the top 40 of the Official Singles Chart, maintaining a strong position at No. 32 this week. Additionally, after a three-week reign at No. 1 on both the Official Singles Sales Chart and the Official Singles Downloads Chart, Who now holds the No. 2 spot on both charts this week.

On July 19 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), Jimin released his second solo album MUSE along with the music video for the title track Who. The song, a blend of hip-hop and R&B, captivates with its powerful opening beats, acoustic guitar elements, and dynamic rhythm, enhancing its addictive quality.

On August 13, Billboard announced that Jimin's new solo title track Who, which initially debuted at No. 14 on the Hot 100, was now in its third consecutive week on the chart at No. 24. Remarkably, Who is the first song by a K-pop solo artist to spend its first three weeks in the top 25 of the Hot 100.

Beyond the Hot 100, Who maintained its position at No. 2 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart, No. 5 on the Global 200, and No. 16 on the Digital Song Sales chart after topping all three charts for two weeks. Additionally, the single secured No. 20 on the Streaming Songs chart this week.

Jimin’s solo album MUSE continued to perform exceptionally well on Billboard charts. It remained at No. 2 on the World Albums chart for the third consecutive week and also secured the No. 14 spot on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart. Additionally, Jimin ranked No. 25 on Billboard’s Artist 100 that week, marking his 14th overall week on the chart.

