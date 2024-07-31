BTS’ Jin heads to Jeju in new RUN JIN clip; reveals ‘what’s in my bag’ for upcoming variety show; Watch

On June 30, 2024, BTS’ Jin dropped a surprise teaser for his upcoming solo variety show, RUN JIN. This new series is a spin-off of the group’s popular RUN BTS, where members engage in playful games and entertaining activities. In the teaser, Jin hints at exciting adventures, including a trip to the Jeju Islands, setting the stage for what promises to be a fun and engaging show. On July 31st the idol dropped a ‘What’s in my bag’ video for his trip to Jeju islands.

BTS’ Jin teases new variety show

On July 31st, BTS' Jin took to BIGHIT MUSIC's social media accounts to release a ‘What’s in My Bag’ style video for his upcoming variety show RUN JIN. In the video, fans get a glimpse of Jin’s preparations as he packs for his trip to Jeju Island, which is a part of the show. The clip, set a day before his departure, features Jin charmingly revealing what he’s bringing along for the journey.

In the video, the idol is seen packing a cute BT21 pouch, which contains a foam cleanser. He also includes an electric razor, a lip balm—the same one he used during his military service—and his favorite pajamas. Jin shared that he prefers to pack light, even when touring as an idol. The series RUN JIN is set to premiere on August 13th at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST).

More about BTS’ Jin’s upcoming variety show

The teaser titled [RUN JIN] EP.0-1 Road of Hardship Paved by JIN was released on BTS' official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV, on July 30, 2024. The first episode of the show will premiere on August 13, 2024, with new episodes airing every Tuesday. For those who may not know, the singer-songwriter was discharged from the South Korean military on June 12, 2024. Since then, he has been busy working on various Korean variety show projects, including his own self-produced series.

Earlier, on July 8, Jin was seen filming at his alma mater, Posung High School, as well as on Hallasan Mountain. The name of the show had not been disclosed at that time. In the latest teaser, the BTS idol reveals that one of the highlights of RUN JIN will be his trek on Hallasan Mountain in Jeju Island. The new show will follow the BTS idol as he embarks on various travels and experiences, capturing his adventures in an authentic light. RUN JIN promises to reveal the singer-songwriter's unfiltered side, offering viewers plenty of heartwarming moments and laughter along the way.

