BTS' Jin to celebrate FIRST solo album release with Happy Special Stage Live for fans on November 16-17; Details

BTS’ Jin is set to make his solo debut even more special with the Happy Special Stage Live, a two-day event to celebrate the release of his first solo album, Happy. The much-anticipated performances are scheduled for November 16 and 17, 2024, at Jangchung Arena in Seoul, where Jin will share this exciting moment with his fans, ARMY.

The Happy Special Stage promises to be a memorable celebration, featuring exclusive live performances of the album's tracks, along with behind-the-scenes stories and engaging segments that promise to show Jin's journey in creating Happy.

Fans can expect an intimate and heartfelt experience as Jin takes the stage to perform his new songs live for the first time, including the pre-release track I’ll Be There and the lead single Running Wild. Known for his charismatic presence and vocal talent, Jin aims to create a joyous atmosphere that resonates with the album's central theme of finding solace and happiness through music.

The performances will kick off on Saturday, November 16 at 7 PM KST, with a second show on Sunday, November 17 at 5 PM KST. The event will be held at Jangchung Arena, a venue known for hosting large-scale concerts, which is sure to amplify the energy and excitement of the occasion. While in-person attendance is highly anticipated, BIGHIT MUSIC has also shared its intentions to provide details about online streaming later, ensuring that fans around the world can join in on the celebration.

The Happy Special Stage is open to ARMY Membership holders and those who pre-ordered Happy from the Weverse Shop GLOBAL, making the experience an exclusive opportunity for dedicated fans to connect with Jin. The album, which will officially be released on November 15, comprises six tracks that explore different dimensions of happiness.

Meanwhile, pre-orders for Happy began on October 15, with three distinct versions: Journey, Imagine, and Navigate, allowing fans to collect the edition that resonates most with them. The album’s tracklist also features a collaboration with Wendy of Red Velvet on Heart on the Window, which adds a unique touch to the album's diverse soundscape. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build for the release of Jin’s debut solo album, making the Happy Special Stage Live an event not to be missed.

