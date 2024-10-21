BTS' Jin seeks to be Happy in new Navigate concept photos and video clip for debut solo album release on Nov 15

BTS member Jin is on a quest for joy as he unveils new concept photos and a video clip for his upcoming solo album, Happy, set to drop on November 15. Released by BIGHIT MUSIC on October 21, the Navigate set of multimedia showcase heightens the excitement for the album's release. In the fresh visuals, Jin poses a striking blonde look, dressed in comfortable pajamas paired with a chic overcoat, all set in a warm and inviting atmosphere that reflects his pursuit of happiness. The accompanying video clip features Jin in a serene slumber, dreamily pondering the word "Happy" as the clock ticks away in the dim light, perfectly capturing the essence of his heartfelt journey.

Take a look at the Navigate concept photos and video clip for Jin's upcoming album Happy, here;

The announcement of Jin's album, Happy, came on October 14, setting the stage for an enchanting musical journey featuring six diverse tracks. Each song carries its own unique sound while maintaining a band-oriented style, echoing Jin's quest for happiness through deeply resonant lyrics and inviting melodies. The album’s central theme revolves around discovering joy and comfort, encouraging listeners to join Jin on an emotional exploration of what it means to be happy.

On October 16, the official tracklist was unveiled, showcasing the main track, Running Wild, alongside the pre-release single I’ll Be There, and other captivating titles like Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Fans were especially excited to learn that the talented Wendy from Red Velvet contributes to Heart on the Window, adding a vibrant touch to the collection. The pre-release single, I’ll Be There, will be available on October 25, offering a sneak peek into the album's musical landscape.

Pre-orders for Happy began on October 15, with three unique versions available: Journey, Imagine, and Navigate. This pre-order window runs until November 14, and the album can be found in both online and offline stores, with pre-saving options on major streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube. As BTS’ eldest member, Jin has captivated fans with his warm vocals and charismatic presence. With Happy, he invites everyone to experience his reflections on joy and personal growth, promising a heartfelt exploration of his artistic evolution and pursuit of happiness.

