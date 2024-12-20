BTS' Jin's brother shares heartwarming support message for younger one's new venture with chef Baek Jong Won; PIC

BTS' Jin recently stepped into the world of Korean traditional distilled liquor. Partnering up with celebrity chef Baek Jong Won, the K-pop idol started a new venture Jini's Lamp. His family, especially his brother came forward to showcase his support for the younger's new journey.

On December 20, Kim Seok Joong, Jin's older sibling, posted some snaps on his Instagram, giving a sneak peek at his attendance at a recent pop-up held to launch Jin and Baek Jong Won's new traditional distilled liquor brand IGIN.

In one of the photos, he is seen writing something on a board installed for collecting customer feedback and good wishes. Kim Seok Joong also unveiled what he wrote for his beloved younger brother, showing their playful sibling energy.

"[You] make a lot..'ll drink a lot," he wrote, wrapping his best wishes for Jin with a fun banter. The K-pop idol's brother also shared some more photos from the pop-up events, winning fans' hearts with his unwavering support for his new venture.

Check Kim Seok Joong's Instagram story here:

For the unversed, apart from his thriving music career, Jin has also recently embarked on a new venture in collaboration with chef Baek Jong Won, known for his variety show appearance and the judge from the hit reality cooking show Culinary Class Wars. They launched a traditional distilled liquor brand named Jini's Lamp or IGINI. The pictures of their first physical store recently surfaced on social media. The modern red-brick style exterior combined with the minimalist interior design showed the two stars' refined taste. The store also features a cheerful message for the visitors, "WHERE SMILES BEGIN", almost indicating the BTS member's own habit of always making his fans happy.

On the work front, Jin had a huge comeback this year. Following his military discharge on June 12, he resumed his activities with BTS FESTA 2024. Then, he kept busy with various variety show appearances, while also completing the final preparations for his first solo album. Then on November 15, he released Happy accompanied by the title track Running Wild, pre-release I'll Be There, and four B-sides.

