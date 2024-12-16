BTS’ oldest member Jin may be a part of one of the most anticipated K-dramas in the new year! As per reports, the vocalist has recorded the main OST for When the Stars Gossip, the space romance show premiering worldwide on January 4.

When the Stars Gossip, previously also known as Ask the Stars (literal translation), will mark Jin’s second solo OST and third overall, proving a continued interest from producers in his singing skills. Previously, the BTS member released a track called Yours for the action, suspense drama Jirisan with cast Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon, dropping it on November 7, 2021. Before that, Jin collaborated with fellow BTS member V for an OST, It’s Definitely You, for the latter’s acting debut in sageuk K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, co-starring Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and more.

The upcoming romance drama, set for a January 4 premiere, brings together industry favorites Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin for the first time ever in the roles of a space tourist cum obstetrician-gynaecologist and an astronaut who cross paths at a space station. When the Stars Gossip has been in the news not only because of its star cast but also because of its whopping 50 billion KRW budget (approximately 40.7 million USD).

Watch When the Stars Gossip teaser:

When the Stars Gossip is the story of Gong Ryong (Lee Min Ho), an OB-GYN with a secret mission to execute and goes on a trip to space. He meets Eve Kim (Gong Hyo Jin), a Korean-American space scientist, on her first-ever space mission as a commander striving for perfectionism. The supporting cast includes Oh Jung Se playing Kang Gang Su, a fruit fly research scientist and Kim Joo Hun as Park Dong Ah, a veteran astronaut and teammate of Eve Kim. A crucial role will be played by Han JI Eun, who embodies Choi Go Eun, the CEO of Mirae Electronics and Gong Ryong’s fiancé.

BTS’ Jin’s OST for the space romance drama is expected to drop in the early days of 2025 following the drama premiere. There’s already fan buzz around the powerful singer’s next release after the success of his debut solo album, Happy.

