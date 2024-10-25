BTS' Jin's pre-release single I'll Be There is refreshing and rocking backed by mesmerizing vocals

BTS' Jin enchanted fans once again with his latest release, I'll Be There. The pre-release single, as described by Jin, belongs to the Sugar-Pop genre, which is an upbeat mix of rock, house, bubblegum pop, and more. With his latest release, the idol once again proved his vocal skills and reminded once again why he is a popular idol.

On October 25, BTS' Jin released his latest track, I'll Be There. The latest song is a pre-release track that was unveiled prior to his first solo album, Happy's release on November 15. The song is accompanied by a simple music video in which Jin holds a microphone and serenades with his amazing vocals. It is a fun and refreshing number that will definitely stay with the listeners for a long time.

Fans eagerly await the release of his upcoming solo album.

Watch BTS' Jin's I'll Be There below.

BTS' Jin and J-Hope have been discharged after completing their mandatory military service. RM, SUGA, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.

Since military discharge, Jin has been showing his sense of entertainment and love for his fans at the same time through the variety shows Relax and Rest, Kian’s Bizarre B&B and BTS Run spin-off Run Jin which is his solo entertainment show.

With his latest release, the Super Tuna special version, Jin not only showed off his singing abilities but also his humor. Jin is known for being one of the most hilarious idols.

In the past, Jin has impressed fans with solo projects like The Astronaut featuring Coldplay, Epiphany, Awake, Abyss and many more. These tracks showcase his emotional singing and vocal skills. This will be the first time Jin will be releasing a solo album.

