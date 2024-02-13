BTS' Jungkook has weighed in on Usher's release of his new album, COMING HOME. With an Instagram story shared on the group's official social media media, the star has been quoted saying that it was a dream come true to collaborate with Usher. Released on February 9, 2024, the elaborate track list also consists of the collaboration song Standing Next to You Remix, featuring Jungkook. Apart from the K-pop star, many other artists have also been featured on the album. It includes Summer Walker, 21 Savage, Jung Kook, Burna Boy, Latto, H.E.R and many more.

BTS Jungkook's dream collaboration with Usher on Standing Next to You

In 2023, Jungkook released his much-anticipated solo album, GOLDEN. It marked the K-pop star’s debut as a solo artist, along with exciting collaborations with various artists. Among Latto, Jack Harlow, and Justin Timberlake, he also had the opportunity to work with R&B genius Usher. Standing Next to You Remix featured the artist along with an incredible music video. Both the singers showed off their dancing skills and vocal prowess, setting a new standard for the industry.

Usher’s new release is his ninth studio album, among various other releases. With a tenacious flair and hunger for creativity, the artist maintains his quality as a world-class performer. Moreover, he always remains open to working with up-and-coming singers. He expresses that the dance routine of the Standing Next to You remix made him feel like a young Michael Jackson.

Watch Standing Next to You music video

Usher's incredible Super Bowl Halftime show

On February 11, 2024, Usher stepped onto the big stage and gave a performance of a lifetime. The Daddy's Home hitmaker took everyone on a nostalgic trip with just 13 minutes of pure excitement and bliss. Moreover, he also performed a song from his latest album for the first time in front of a live audience. The set list consisted of an extensive list of hit songs throughout his career. From songs like Caught Up to You Don’t Have to Call, the artist sang a duet of My Boo alongside Alicia Keys. Additionally, will.i.am also joined the stage to perform OMG, which is one of the most popular tracks in the singer’s discography.

Moreover, the fans of the singer came home satisfied with the performance. Everyone on social media expressed how much they enjoyed the show throughout. Whether their team won or lost, they had the satisfaction of witnessing an amazing concert, which is a once in a lifetime experience.

