BLACKPINK's Lisa to mark acting debut with Hollywood series The White Lotus Season 3

BLACKPINK member Lisa will soon be making her acting debut with her role in The White Lotus 3, according to recent reports. The series is a dark comedy anthology in which the dark secrets of the guests and staff of a resort are revealed. She will be working under her name Lalisa Manobal for the HBO series. The White Lotus is expected to commence production in February in Thailand. Earlier this month the idol announced the launch of her solo label LLOUD.

BLACKPINK's Lisa to be part of The White Lotus Season 3

On February 13, it was reported that BLACKPINK member Lisa will be a part of the upcoming Hollywood series The White Lotus Season 3. This would mark the idol's acting debut. The production of The White Lotus Season 3 is scheduled to start in February in Thailand. Lisa would be working under the name Lalisa Manobal as she works in the HBO series.

The cast of The White Lotus Season 3 also includes Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola.

Advertisement

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa

In December 2023, it was confirmed that all BLACKPINK members renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities but they didn't sign with the agency for their individual activities. Earlier December 24, Jennie had revealed that she had launched her solo agency ODD ATELIER. Lisa also followed in the same footsteps and released her profile photos along with the news of the launch of her agency LLOUD. Jennie had also made her acting debut with the Hollywood series The Idol.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa goes global after establishing solo label LLOUD; shares photos of international billboards