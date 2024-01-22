BTS’ Jungkook’s solo album GOLDEN’s title track Standing Next To You surpasses 300 million streams on Spotify

BTS' Jungkook achieved a remarkable milestone as the title track Standing Next To You from his solo album GOLDEN, dropped in November last year, has now surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform. The track, released on November 3, 2023, served as the album's third single.

BTS’ Jungkook’s Standing Next To You surpassed 300 million streams

As evidence of its immense popularity and musical impact, BTS' Jungkook's solo album GOLDEN, particularly its title track Standing Next To You, has exceeded 300 million cumulative streams on Spotify within a mere 71 days since its release.

Furthermore, Jungkook has reaffirmed his status as a global music sensation by achieving a new milestone – six of his songs have now surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify. This impressive list includes Seven (feat. Latto), his solo single 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), the collaboration with Charlie Puth titled Left and Right, the official soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, Dreamers, as well as BTS album tracks Euphoria and Standing Next to You.

Upon its release, Standing Next to You soared to the top of Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global chart and has demonstrated enduring popularity by maintaining a presence on the chart for over 70 days.

Furthermore, the impact of Standing Next to You extended to the prestigious American music magazine Billboard, where it debuted impressively at number 5 on the Hot 100, maintaining its presence on the chart for a consecutive 10 weeks. The song also secured the top position on both the Global 200 and Global (Excluding U.S.) charts for an impressive 10 weeks and made its mark on the UK's Official Main Singles Chart Top 100 for a total of 10 weeks.

The song's significance reached even greater heights as it earned a spot on the Grammy Awards' list of 15 K-Pop Songs That Took 2023 By Storm, receiving acclaim as "a timeless hit that will resonate for years to come." Additionally, it was selected for inclusion in the Los Angeles Times' The 100 Best Songs of 2023.

Jungkook received widespread recognition with nominations in four categories at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, encompassing Favorite Debut Album, Best Music Video, K-pop Artist of the Year, and K-Pop Song of the Year. Furthermore, his achievements extended to the 2024 E! People's Choice Awards (PCAs), where he earned nominations in four categories: Pop Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and Collaboration Song of the Year. Notably, he set a new record as the K-pop solo artist with the most nominations in the history of these award shows, generating considerable anticipation for the final results.

Watch Standing Next To You here-

More about BTS’ Jungkook’s GOLDEN

GOLDEN marks the debut studio album by South Korean singer Jungkook of BTS, officially released on November 3, 2023, under the label Big Hit Music. Classified as primarily a pop record, the album received generally favorable reviews from critics. Notably, GOLDEN includes notable guest appearances by Jack Harlow, Major Lazer, Latto, and DJ Snake.

