BTS' Jungkook breaks into top 25 of Billboard's Pop Radio Airplay chart with GOLDEN’s Standing Next To You

BTS' Jungkook's latest solo hit is gaining momentum on U.S. radio, as he enters the Top 25 of Billboard's Pop Radio Airplay Chart with his debut solo album title track, Standing Next To You from GOLDEN.

On January 30, local time, Billboard revealed that BTS' Jungkook's solo title track Standing Next to You had ascended to a new peak of No. 25 in its sixth week on the Pop Airplay chart. This chart measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States. Jungkook's collaboration with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee, Too Much, maintained its position at No. 31 for the 14th consecutive week on the chart.

Additionally, Standing Next to You saw a resurgence, climbing back to No. 85 in its 12th consecutive week on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, which ranks the most popular songs in the United States. (The song had initially debuted at No. 5 on the chart last year.) Standing Next to You also maintained its position at No. 4 in its 12th week on the Digital Song Sales chart, solidifying its status as the fourth best-selling song of the week in the United States.

On the Billboard 200, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States, Jungkook's solo debut album GOLDEN continues to extend its own record as the longest-charting album by a Korean solo artist. In its 12th consecutive week on the chart, GOLDEN secured the No. 58 spot. Additionally, GOLDEN maintained strong positions, ranking at No. 15 on the Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 17 on the Top Album Sales chart for the week.

Additionally, Jungkook further solidified his position as the longest-charting K-pop soloist on Billboard's Artist 100. He achieved a milestone by becoming the first Korean solo artist ever to spend 24 weeks on the chart.

Finally, all three of Jungkook’s singles from GOLDEN continued to perform strongly on both of Billboard’s global charts this week. On the Global Excl. U.S. chart, Seven (featuring Latto) maintained its position at No. 17, Standing Next to You at No. 19, and 3D (featuring Jack Harlow) at No. 51. On the Global 200 chart, Standing Next to You climbed to No. 22, followed by Seven at No. 26 and 3D at No. 79.

Watch Standing Next To You here-

More about Standing Next To You

On October 15, 2023, Standing Next to You was unveiled as the fourth track and the next single from Jungkook's highly anticipated debut album, GOLDEN as announced by BIGHIT MUSIC. A remix of the single, featuring American singer Usher, was subsequently released on December 1, 2023.

Jungkook debuted Standing Next to You live for the first time, accompanied by a live band, at an album release party hosted by iHeartRadio on November 5, 2023, in celebration of the release of GOLDEN. The track achieved significant success, securing two first-place trophies on the November 9 and 16, 2023, episodes of M Countdown, as well as three consecutive Melon Popularity awards from November 20 to December 4.

