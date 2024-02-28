BTS’ Jungkook's GOLDEN surges over 60 spots on Billboard 200, extends record as longest-charting K-pop solo album

BTS' Jungkook's solo debut album GOLDEN is making a remarkable resurgence on the Billboard 200 nearly four months after its initial release. The album has jumped over 60 spots on the chart, extending its record as the longest-charting K-pop solo album.

According to Billboard's latest update on February 27, BTS’ Jungkook's album GOLDEN surged 62 spots on the Top 200 Albums chart since the previous week. Rebounding to No. 75 for the week ending on March 2, the album, which originally debuted at No. 2 in November, has now maintained its presence on the Billboard 200 for an impressive 16 consecutive weeks.

Remarkably, GOLDEN has achieved a historic milestone as the first album by a Korean solo artist to spend 16 weeks on the Billboard 200. Furthermore, Jungkook has extended his own record as the longest-charting K-pop soloist on Billboard's Artist 100, maintaining the No. 41 position for his 28th week on the chart.Jungkook's title track Standing Next to You continues its impressive run on Billboard's Hot 100, marking its 16th consecutive week at No. 81. Additionally, the track has climbed to No. 4 on the Digital Song Sales chart and maintains its position at No. 22 on the Pop Airplay chart, reflecting its consistent performance on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States.

Meanwhile, GOLDEN maintains its strong performance on Billboard's charts, holding steady at No. 18 on the Top Current Album Sales chart and rising to No. 24 on the Top Album Sales chart. Additionally, all three of Jungkook's singles from GOLDEN continue to excel on Billboard's global charts. On the Global Excl. U.S. chart, Seven (featuring Latto) secures the No. 18 spot, followed by Standing Next to You at No. 24 and 3D (featuring Jack Harlow) at No. 74. On the Global 200, Seven climbs to No. 27, with Standing Next to You close behind at No. 28, and 3D at No. 108.

More about GOLDEN

GOLDEN marks the debut studio album of popular South Korean singer Jungkook from BTS, dropped on November 3, 2023, under BIGHIT MUSIC. Characterized primarily as a pop record, it garnered generally favorable reviews from critics. The album includes guest appearances by artists Jack Harlow, Major Lazer, Latto, and DJ Snake. Preceded by the singles Seven and 3D, it also debuted alongside the third single and title track, Standing Next to You.

