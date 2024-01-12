BTS’ Jungkook, NewJeans, TXT and more secure 7 of top 10 spots on U.S. best-selling CDs list for 2023

Undoubtedly, K-pop has evolved into a global phenomenon, evident in the industry's artists continuously setting and breaking records worldwide. The growing popularity of the genre is unmistakable. In a notable instance from 2023, all of the best-selling CD albums in the United States, excluding Taylor Swift's, were by K-pop artists, highlighting the genre's significant impact on the global music scene.

K-pop artists dominating CDs list of U.S.

On January 11, Luminate (formerly MRC Data), the American music data tracking firm responsible for Billboard charts data, released its year-end list of the best-selling CDs for 2023. The tracking period spanned for a year ranging from December 30, 2022, to December 28, 2023.

The list, exclusively focusing on CD sales (excluding digital downloads or other formats), showcased the dominance of K-pop artists, securing an impressive seven out of the top 10 spots. The six talented K-pop acts featured in the 2023 rankings included Stray Kids, TXT, NewJeans, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, and BTS’ Jungkook.

In 2023, Stray Kids' album ★★★★★ (5-STAR) claimed the top spot as the best-selling CD album by a group or male artist in the United States. Overall, it secured the second position, trailing only Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version), with an impressive 520,000 copies sold. Additionally, Stray Kids' latest mini album, ROCK-STAR, secured the fourth spot on the list, selling 381,000 copies in the United States.

During the same period, TXT's The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION secured the third position as the best-selling CD of the year in the United States, boasting an impressive 442,000 copies sold.

Notably, NewJeans, the highest-ranking girl group on the list, clinched the fifth spot with their latest mini album Get Up, selling 332,000 copies in the United States.

TWICE's READY TO BE secured the sixth spot on the list with an impressive 303,000 copies sold. Following closely, SEVENTEEN's FML claimed the seventh position, boasting 288,000 copies sold in the United States. BTS’ Jungkook, as the sole male soloist on the list, secured the tenth spot with his solo debut album GOLDEN, selling 244,000 CDs in the United States in the previous year.

Top 10 best-selling CD albums in 2023 in the U.S.

The following are the top 10 best-selling CD albums in the United States for 2023.

Taylor Swift – 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (800,000) Stray Kids – ★★★★★ (5-STAR) (520,000) TXT – The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION (442,000) Stray Kids – ROCK-STAR (381,000) NewJeans – Get Up (332,000) TWICE – READY TO BE (303,000) SEVENTEEN – FML (288,000) Taylor Swift – Midnights (276,000) Taylor Swift – Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (267,000) Jungkook (BTS) – GOLDEN (244,000)

Both Stray Kids and TXT secured spots on separate year-end lists of the overall top 10-selling albums of 2023 in the United States. This comprehensive ranking considers not only CD sales but also digital sales and other physical formats, including vinyl.

