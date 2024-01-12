BTS’ Jungkook, Stray Kids, and TXT sweep 2024 People's Choice Awards nominations across multiple categories

The global success of K-pop resonated across various stages in 2023. Now, as BTS's Jungkook, Stray Kids, and TXT secure nominations for the esteemed 2024 People's Choice Awards, it signifies yet another victorious year for the industry in 2024.

BTS’ Jungkook, Stray Kids and TXT score nominations

In the present year, three South Korean artists, namely Jungkook from BTS, Stray Kids, and TXT, have garnered nominations for the People's Choice Awards. These nominations span different categories, showcasing their recognition and growing popularity in the United States.

This acknowledgment not only underscores K-pop's substantial influence on the global music stage but also emphasizes the devoted fanbases responsible for propelling these groups to unparalleled success.Jungkook stands out with nominations in four diverse categories: Male Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and Collaboration Song of the Year. In contrast, TXT and Stray Kids find themselves in direct competition for the Best Group/Duo of the Year award.

The People's Choice Awards holds a significant position in the American awards landscape, recognizing individuals in the entertainment industry. Notably distinctive, it relies on online voting, empowering the general public and dedicated fans to directly influence the outcomes and celebrate their favorites.

BTS’ Jungkook recent activities

BTS' Jungkook's debut album, GOLDEN, launched on November 3, 2023, under BIGHIT MUSIC. Since its debut, the album has shattered numerous records, earning it a special place among fans. Recently, GOLDEN achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the longest-charting K-pop solo album in history on the Billboard 200.

Additionally, Jungkook's title track, Standing Next to You, made a resurgence, reclaiming the No. 70 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 and marking its ninth consecutive week on the chart. Impressively, the song clinched the third position on the Digital Song Sales chart, solidifying its status as the third best-selling song in the United States for the week.In its ninth week on both charts, GOLDEN staged a remarkable comeback, claiming the No. 9 position on Billboard's Top Current Album Sales chart and securing the 11th spot on the Top Album Sales chart. Furthermore, on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, Jungkook's solo debut single Seven (featuring Latto) climbed to No. 4, Standing Next to You to No. 7, and 3D (featuring Jack Harlow) to No. 31, showcasing a strong presence globally.

