BTS’ Jungkook’s GOLDEN becomes longest-charting album by solo Asian act on Spotify’s Weekly Top Albums Global chart

BTS’ Jungkook, known as an all-rounder idol, never fails to amaze with the power he holds as a K-pop soloist. His smash-hit solo debut album GOLDEN has now achieved an impressive milestone on Spotify. It is now the longest-charting album on the platform’s esteemed chart.

According to the latest updates, Jungkook’s GOLDEN has claimed the No. 33 rank on this week’s Spotify’s Weekly Top Albums Global chart, jumping four spots from the previous week. With its stronghold on the prestigious chart for the 46th consecutive week, GOLDEN is now the longest-charting album by an Asian solo artist.

At the same time, two of the massive hits from this album - Seven and Standing Next to You also secured impressive entries on Spotofy’s Weekly Top Songs Global chart. The pre-release Seven has ranked 48, marking its 62nd week on the chart, while the title track Standing Next to You climbed to No. 122 on its 45th week.

With these impressive achievements, the BTS maknae once again managed to showcase his strong presence as a global K-pop star.

Meanwhile, Jungkook recently attained another milestone with his solo discography. He has set a new record as the first and only K-pop soloist to have two songs exceeding 1 billion streams on Spotify with Seven and Left and Right. He is now the only K-pop artist to hold the commemorative plaques from the Billion Club playlist.

Congratulations Jungkook!

Released on November 3, 2023, the 11-track album GOLDEN marks Jungkook’s highly-anticipated solo debut. The pre-release Seven (feat. Latto), which was released on July 14, 2023, became a massive hit globally, setting the backdrop for his forthcoming success.

Apart from this chartbuster, the album also features a clean version of Seven, title track Standing Next to You, D (feat. Jack Harlow), Closer to You (ft. Major Lazer), Yes or No, Please Don’t Change (feat DJ Snake), Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, and Shot Glass of Tears.

Most of the songs from this album soared high on global music charts, showcasing the BTS member’s musical dominance. With different genres and styles, GOLDEN marks one of the most versatile solo debuts in the realm of K-pop.

