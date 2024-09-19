BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook to release Are You Sure photobook with UNSEEN behind-the-scenes footage; Know more

On Thursday, September 19, BIGHIT MUSIC released the official announcement for the upcoming photobook Are You Sure?!. This reality travel show stars BTS members Jimin and Jungkook, and the photobook is expected to showcase cherished moments between the two, along with some unseen behind-the-scenes footage that fans will love.

In their official announcement, the agency wrote:

"Hello.

We are excited to announce the release of Jimin x Jungkook PHOTOBOOK

In the summer of 2023, Jimin and Jungkook embarked on an unforgettable journey, creating memories to last a lifetime!

The photobook documents the precious memories they made as they enjoyed their spontaneous travels spanning the United States, Jeju and Sapporo. The 130-page photobook is divided into three chapters, each covering a different destination, and includes a 52-minute video of unreleased behind-the-scenes footage from the show.

It also comes with a sticker pack capturing special moments from the trip, and a postcard set. Don’t miss the chance to relive Jimin and Jung Kook’s extraordinary journey with this fun-filled package.

Jimin x Jung Kook PHOTOBOOK

is available for pre-order starting September 20 and will officially release on October 14.

[PRE-ORDER DATE]

- From 11AM, Friday, September 20, 2024 (KST) *WHILE SUPPLIES LAST*

[RELEASE DATE]

- Weverse shop GLOBAL : September 20, 2024 (KST)

- Weverse shop US : October 14, 2024 (PDT)

- Weverse Shop JAPAN & UNIVERSAL MUSIC JAPAN : October 10, 2024 (KST)

* 국내 온·오프라인 판매처 : September 20, 2024 (KST)

- PHOTOBOOK Cover Size: 180x220mm

1. PHOTOBOOK

Size: 180x220mm｜130p

2. DIGITAL CODE SET

- DIGITAL CODE Size : 27 x 85mm｜About 52 mins

- LOGO CHARM Size : 40 x 68mm｜1ea

- PAPER CHARM Size : 35 x 110mm｜1ea

- ENVELOPE Size : 60 x 120mm｜1ea

[144p], [270p], [360p], [480p SD], [720p HD], [1080p FHD]

KOREAN, ENGLISH, JAPANESE, CHINESE

3. POSTCARD SET

- ENVELOPE Size: 125x155mm

- POSTCARD Size: 110x150mm｜8ea, 87x60mm｜2ea, 1set

4. STICKER PACK

- Size : 120x80mm｜12ea, 1set

5. BAGGAGE STICKER

- Size : 60x280mm｜1ea”

Check out the full announcement below:

Are You Sure?! follows Jimin and Jungkook as they embark on an impromptu vacation before their military enlistment. Starting in the United States, the duo sets off on a memorable road trip that takes them to Jeju Island and Sapporo. Along the way, they enjoy adventures like camping, canoeing, and exploring, making the most of their time together.

