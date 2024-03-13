BTS' Jungkook’s social media activity amid military enlistment makes fans emotional about relationship with J-Hope; Know why

BTS's Jungkook has stirred emotions among netizens with his recent activity on social media. When Jungkook launched his TikTok account, it caused a frenzy online as he shared dance challenges, both solo and with other idols.

Jungkook’s latest social media activity

Besides sharing videos, netizens observed the clips that Jungkook had liked, and on March 13, they spotted a new addition under the liked tab. What touched ARMYs even more was Jungkook's gesture of liking a new video from fellow member J-Hope, ahead of his upcoming documentary titled Hope on the Street. In the video, J-Hope showcased his exceptional dancing skills, solidifying his position as one of the best dancers in K-Pop. ARMYs expressed their emotions online upon witnessing Jungkook's activity.

Jungkook has been inactive on social media since enlisting at the end of 2023 along with the remaining four members. It was a poignant moment as Jungkook and Jimin were the last members to enlist in the military, greeted by Jin upon entry and bid farewell by Suga and J-Hope. After a period of silence, ARMYs couldn't contain their emotions upon noticing activity on Jungkook's TikTok account. During the members' enlistment period, it's heartwarming for ARMYs to receive updates, particularly when they demonstrate mutual support among the members.

More about Jungkook

Jeon Jungkook, a South Korean singer-songwriter, record producer, and member of the boy group BTS, completed his high school education at Seoul's School of Performing Arts. At the age of fifteen, he debuted as a member of BTS on Mnet's M! Countdown with the song No More Dream on June 13, 2013. He commenced his military service on December 12, 2023. As part of BTS, Jungkook and the group achieved numerous awards and performed at prestigious events like the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) and Billboard Music Awards (BBMA). BTS was honored with the Hwagwan of Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea for their contributions to Korean Culture and Literature, making Jung Kook the youngest recipient of this honor. On July 14, 2023, Jungkook launched his solo debut album featuring the track SEVEN. The release of SEVEN propelled it to the top of music charts, setting records across various platforms, including becoming the fastest song to reach one billion streams on Spotify.

