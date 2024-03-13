BTS' Jungkook’s Standing Next to You becomes this decade's longest-running K-pop soloist track on Billboard Hot 100

BTS member Jungkook continues to achieve new milestones with his commendably produced solo tracks. Now, his song Standing Next to You from the album GOLDEN breaks another record, skyrocketing his global influence.

BTS' Jungkook sails on Billboard Hot 100 chart with Standing Next to You following PSY

On March 13, Jungkook made waves as the second Korean soloist to have the longest-running chart on Billboard Hot 100. This remarkable record comes with the track Standing Next to You from his debut studio album GOLDEN. Since its release on November 3, 2023, the song became a smash hit, evidenced by its debut at no. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on November 18. The track has since maintained its stance on the chart for 18th consecutive weeks now, finally landing on the 85th spot on the prestigious chart.

Standing Next to You becomes the second K-pop solo to achieve the feat in the past decade, echoing PSY’s globally hit Gangnam Style, which charted for 31 weeks.

However, this doesn’t sum up Jungkook’s remarkable stance on the global music chart. Previously, his single SEVEN from the same album, featuring Latto, remained in the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 15 weeks.

Prior to that, Jungkook’s collaborative track with American singer Charlie Puth, Left and Right managed to hold strong for 17 weeks on the chart. With Standing Next to You surpassing the previous longevity, Jungkook breaks his own record, creating a new milestone.

On this special day, congratulate Jungkook by giving a watch to Standing Next to You:

Moreover, the BTS maknae’s album GOLDEN, which features Standing Next to You, also continues to script history by remaining on the popular Billboard 200 chart for 18 consecutive weeks now. This also marks a new record for the longest-running Korean solo album on this prestigious music chart.

More about Jungkook's latest activities

BTS’ main vocalist, Jungkook is currently serving his mandatory military enlistment, alongside the remaining members. His latest album GOLDEN highlights his last comeback before the service. Even in his absence, his influence as a K-pop soloist continues to reach new highs. As ARMYs queued up to congratulate the singer on this special day, excitement ran high for his upcoming endeavors.

Meanwhile, the DREAMERS singer joined the military service alongside Jimin on December 12, 2023. The duo is likely to have a joint discharge on June 11, 2025.

