BTS' Jin receives early promotion to sergeant for exemplary military service

BTS' Jin achieved an early promotion due to his exceptional military service. On December 4, coinciding with Jin's birthday, the singer shared a heartfelt message on the global fan community platform Weverse.

In the message, he revealed that he had been promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Fans celebrated the news, expressing their joy and lack of surprise, considering Jin's track record and exemplary service in the military.

BTS’ Jin promoted to Sergeant

BTS' Jin expressed his heartfelt gratitude on the global fan community platform, thanking the dedicated ARMYs from around the world for their birthday wishes. In his appreciation message, he extended thanks to everyone who took the time to wish him well. Jin mentioned that he usually celebrates his birthday with a live stream alongside the ARMY, but this year, he felt a tinge of sadness as he couldn't enjoy that tradition. Despite the physical distance between him and his fans, Jin conveyed his hope that the ARMY is finding joy in their hearts during this time.

Continuing, The Astronaut singer shared that a year had already passed since he began his military service. While there is still some time until his return, he expressed excitement about the prospect of coming back soon, considering that only 1/3 of his military service remains.

In conclusion, Jin extended another round of gratitude to his fans for the birthday wishes. He added a noteworthy update, sharing that with his outstanding military service, he has once again been promoted and currently holds the rank of Sergeant Kim Seok Jin adding important in front of it making fans happy with his update.

BTS recent activities

BTS' RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have officially commenced their military enlistment process, as confirmed by BIGHIT MUSIC. At present, Jin, Suga, and J-Hope are fulfilling their mandatory service.

The agency specified that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook would fulfill their military service by enlisting in the army. Jimin and Jungkook are set to enlist together, while RM and V will follow their own enlistment procedures.

BIGHIT MUSIC emphasized that there won't be an official ceremony event on the day of their entry. The enlistment is a moment observed by military personnel and their families only. Additionally, the agency requested fans not to visit the enlistment sites to prevent any issues related to crowding. Instead, they encouraged fans to express their warm support and encouragement from their hearts.

