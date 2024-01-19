BTS’ Jungkook, J-Hope, V, NewJeans and more grab nominations at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The complete list of nominees for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards has been revealed. Noteworthy K-pop nominees include BTS members Jungkook, J-Hope, V, as well as NewJeans, among others. Social media voting for the annual awards kicks off today, January 18, and will run until March 25.

K-pop nominees for iHeartRadio Music Awards

It's exciting to see many K-pop artists securing nominations for the iHeartRadio Music Awards this year, standing alongside Western and other global talents.

In the Duo/Group of the Year category, the girls of (G)I-DLE have earned a spot among the nominees, sharing the stage with competitors like Blink-182, Dan + Shay, Fall Out Boy, and others.

Additionally, the iHeartRadio Awards introduced several new K-Pop categories for the first time.

K-pop Artist of the Year Nominees

(G)I-DLE

Jungkook

NCT Dream

Seventeen

Stray Kids

K-pop Song of the Year Nominees

ATEEZ - Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers)

FIFTY FIFTY - Cupid (Twin Version)

Stray Kids - S-Class

Jungkook feat. Latto - Seven

NewJeans - Super Shy

Best New K-Pop Artist Nominees

NewJeans

BOYNEXTDOOR

RIIZE

Xikers

ZEROBASEONE

In the socially voted categories, Jungkook's 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) and Seven (feat. Latto) along with Jisoo's Flower, secured nominations for Best Music Video. Additionally, ATINY (ATEEZ fans) and ARMY (BTS fans) are nominated for Best Fan Army. FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid (Twin Version) is in the running for TikTok Bop of the Year, facing competition from artists like Taylor Swift, Tyla, Doja Cat, and more.

Advertisement

Wrapping it up, J-Hope's documentary film j-hope IN THE BOX earned a nomination for Favorite On Screen, and in the Favorite Debut Album category, both Jungkook's GOLDEN and V's Layover secured nominations.

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

BTS’ recent activities

All seven members of BTS are currently actively enlisted in the military. However, ARMYs continue to receive regular updates about their idols through posts, letters, and various other sources, ensuring a steady flow of content.

Also BTS recently completed their docu-series, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, on Disney+. The 11-part series delves into pivotal moments in the careers of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. It chronicles their journey from debut in 2013, facing financial challenges, achieving success in South Korea, breaking into the US market, Grammy nominations, and the decision to take a break from group activities to explore solo careers. The documentary explores emotional moments as the seven members candidly share their experiences.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' V sings along to Army song at military graduation after being awarded elite trainee status alongside RM