BTS' Jimin ties with Jungkook for most No 1s on Billboard's Digital Song Sales Chart with Closer Than This

BTS member Jimin has achieved a record tie for the most No. 1s on Billboard's Digital Song Sales Chart by a Korean soloist with the debut of Closer Than This. He shares this record with fellow BTS member Jungkook. Closer Than This is a holiday single released as a gift to ARMYs while Jimin is serving in the military.

Jimin’s Closer Than This lands on No.1 at Billboard's Digital Song Sales Chart

BTS’ Jimin's Closer Than This secured the top spot as the best-selling song of the week in the United States. On January 3, Billboard revealed that Jimin's latest single had debuted at No. 1 on its Digital Song Sales chart, marking his fifth solo song to achieve this milestone.

This new entry has now tied Jimin with his bandmate Jungkook's record as the Korean soloist with the most No. 1 songs on the chart. Prior to Closer Than This, Jimin had previously topped the Digital Song Sales chart with his collaborations such as With You featuring Ha Sung Woon, his pre-release single Set Me Free Pt.2, his official solo debut track Like Crazy, and his FAST X OST song Angel Pt. 1.

In addition to its success on the Digital Song Sales chart, Closer Than This also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart. Furthermore, it secured the No. 4 spot on the Bubbling Under Hot 100, No. 35 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, and No. 55 on the Global 200 this week.

Advertisement

Watch Closer Than This here-

More about Closer Than This

BTS' Jimin released Closer Than This on December 22. Described by BIGHIT MUSIC, BTS' agency, as a heartfelt fan song that captures Jimin’s genuine feelings for ARMY, the track aims to bring hope and warmth as the year comes to an end.

By 8 AM KST, 4:30 AM IST on December 23, Closer Than This had already claimed the No. 1 position on iTunes Top Songs charts in over 90 regions, including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, and more. Additionally, the song secured the top spot on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and the European iTunes Song Chart. Simultaneously, its music video quickly became the #1 trending MV on YouTube globally shortly after release.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Ep 5-6 posters: Welcome, Begin Again glimpse OUT; see pics