BTS' Jungkook's UNSEEN PIC with lesser arm tattoos from 2019 unveiled by acquaintance; See here

Recently, a picture from when BTS' Jungkook had fewer arm tattoos surfaced on social media through a restaurant in Busan. The eatery which is owned by a friend of his dad, shared a long post on Instagram, announcing that they are closing down. In their letter, they expressed gratitude towards BTS for helping the restaurant attract visitors from many countries.

Taking to their Instagram, the gopchang restaurant unveiled a snap of Jungkook from 2019 where he is seen signing a group photo of BTS for them. The picture immediately caught fans' attention as the golden maknae can be seen with fewer arm tattoos than he has now. The never-before-seen photo has since gone viral online.

On the other hand, the restaurant is owned by a friend of Jungkook's father and the Seven singer himself visited quite a few times. It was revealed by the owner that he often had meals with his family and even went there to eat after concerts. There is also a commemorative photo spot at Gopchang Salon filled with his pictures, dolls, purple flowers, and other goods. A photo that went viral before also showed his kindness, despite being a superstar, he didn't forget to leave a heartfelt letter addressing the owner of the eatery, which is now displayed.

Over the years, many fans from across the globe visited the restaurant in Busan due to its link with the BTS member. Many were also planning to have a meal there but sadly, Gopchang Salon will close down on January 15, 2025.

On the other hand, Jungkook is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service which he began back in December 2023. He is now set to return home in June 2025, when he will reunite with his bandmates. He hasn't had an official solo release since his debut studio album GOLDEN. Back in June, he released a new single titled Never Let Go, only for BTS' 11th debut anniversary FESTA 2024. Although his docu-film I AM STILL recently hit the theaters, fans are eagerly waiting for a proper comeback album next year.

