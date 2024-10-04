BTS reunites with South Korea's National Museum Cultural Foundation for 3rd edition of DALMAJUNG merchandise; Check details

BTS and South Korea's National Museum Cultural Foundation have teamed up for the third installment of their eagerly anticipated DALMAJUNG collection. This unique collaboration, designed to celebrate and fuse traditional Korean art with BTS' global influence, will launch on Wednesday, 9th October, just in time for Hangeul Day, a national holiday commemorating the creation of the Korean alphabet.

The 2024 Dalmajung BTS X MU: DS collection promises to capture the beauty of Korea’s cultural heritage while incorporating modern BTS-inspired touches. Following the success of the previous releases in 2021 and 2022, this year's collection draws inspiration from six national treasures housed at the National Museum of South Korea, making it a must-have for BTS fans and those who appreciate the rich artistry of South Korea’s past.

Among the treasures featured in the new collection are the Pensive Bodhisattva, a white-glazed moon jar, and intricate celadon and white porcelain pieces. Each design blends these timeless artefacts with BTS branding, bringing to life the group’s music and spirit in ways that are meaningful and artistic. Lyrics from some of BTS' most beloved songs, like Yet to Come and Mikrokosmos, are woven into the merchandise, creating a fusion of tradition and modernity that resonates with fans across the world.

Take a look at the teaser here;

A total of 14 products will be released under the National Museum’s MU:DS brand, known for its fresh, contemporary interpretations of ancient Korean art. The collection has already garnered attention among younger generations, who appreciate the way it bridges the gap between heritage and modernity, making art and history more accessible and exciting.

As BTS continues to influence culture even while on hiatus, Jin keeps fans entertained with variety show appearances, while eagerly preparing for his first solo album, slated for release later this year. Meanwhile, BTS’ J-Hope will be discharged from military service on October 17, and the group is expected to reunite in 2025, bringing back their full power as they prepare for their long-awaited comeback.

With this third edition of the DALMAJUNG collection, BTS once again shows their commitment to celebrating their roots while sharing them with the world in an artistic and meaningful way

