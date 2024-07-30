'Anything for ARMY': BTS member vows to entertain fans in new solo variety show RUN JIN; WATCH

BTS member Jin is set to take fans on an exciting journey with his new solo variety show, RUN JIN! In a teaser for the first episode, Jin promises to go above and beyond for ARMYs, pledging to tackle any challenge thrown his way. Get ready for a blend of humor, heart, and unforgettable moments as Jin embarks on this exciting solo adventure from August 13

BTS’ Jin teases first episode of solo variety show RUN JIN

On July 30, BTS’ eldest member Jin, aka Kim Seokjin, gave fans a sneak peek into his much-awaited solo variety show RUN JIN, set to premiere on August 13, 2024. In an engaging teaser, Jin humorously teases his upcoming adventure, pledging to do "anything for ARMYs."

The clip showcases Jin’s infectious enthusiasm and genuine affection for his fans as he prepares for his solo show. We see him adjusting to new technology, contemplating a hike, and expressing his eagerness to create content, even if it means tackling challenging tasks like hiking the Hallasan, a volcanic mountain in South Korea. His playful banter, including a lighthearted tug-of-war about hiking with his crew, adds a fun and relatable touch to the teaser.

Watch the teaser here;

The episode promises a blend of Jin’s signature charm and dedication, setting the stage for an entertaining journey that highlights his commitment to his fans. As Jin embarks on this solo venture, fans can look forward to a mix of humor, heartfelt moments, and the charismatic presence that makes him so beloved.