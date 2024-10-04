Who is the person in BTS' J-Hope's latest social media post? Meet Culinary Class Wars contestant Yoon Nam No

BTS’ J-Hope recently took to Instagram to share a series of photos, and one of them has fans buzzing. Among his October updates, J-Hope included a picture of Yoon Nam No, known as Cooking Maniac, a contestant on the popular cooking survival show Culinary Class Wars. The photo hints at J-Hope’s growing interest in the show and its culinary drama.

For those unfamiliar with Yoon Nam No, the chef has a rich background in competitive cooking. Before his appearance on Culinary Class Wars, Yoon Nam No was a standout contestant on MasterChef Korea season 4, where he impressed the judges with his skills and made it to the top five. Despite his early success, Yoon Nam No was eliminated during the intense boot camp challenge that determined the finalists. His culinary journey didn’t end there, he went on to work at Bennelong, a prestigious restaurant at the Sydney Opera House, before opening his own dining bar, Deepin, in Seoul. Off-camera, Yoon Nam No has shared glimpses of his personal life, including caring for his ailing mother, which has endeared him to fans even more.

In Culinary Class Wars, Yoon Nam No is part of the Black Spoon team, which represents chefs who come from humble beginnings and are considered underdogs in the competition. The show, which premiered on September 17, 2024, pits 100 chefs against each other, dividing them into two categories: Black Spoons and White Spoons, the latter being seasoned chefs with Michelin stars and privileged backgrounds. Yoon Nam No’s fierce passion and unique cooking style have earned him the nickname Cooking Maniac, and he’s been a fan favorite throughout the show’s run.

Advertisement

The timing of J-Hope’s post coincides with the final episodes of Culinary Class Wars, which are set to release on October 8. With his Instagram shoutout, J-Hope has fueled excitement among fans for both the show’s finale and his own return. The K-pop star is currently completing his mandatory military service and is scheduled to be discharged on October 17, just days after the Culinary Class Wars finale airs.

Yoon Nam No’s reaction to J-Hope’s post was both surprised and lighthearted, sharing the photo on his own Instagram story with a playful question mark, indicating his delight and confusion at the unexpected attention.

ALSO READ: 'Cole hyung': J-Hope reacts to BTS shoutout by American rapper J.Cole on Blow for Blow feature