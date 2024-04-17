BTS reveals MONOCHROME Logistics project: Pop-up store for ARMY in Seoul to be held from April 26 to May 12; Deets

BTS, the global phenomenon in the music industry, unveils its latest venture: BTS POPUP : MONOCHROME. This pop-up event is set to grace Seongsu-dong, Seoul from April 26 to May 12. The septet is also likely to release a new translated project.

About BTS POP-UP : MONOCHROME

On April 17th, BTS, the globally renowned K-pop sensation, unveiled their latest project, the MONOCHROME Logistics, captivating fans worldwide with its intriguing concept and enigmatic clues. Despite fulfilling their mandatory military service in South Korea, BTS continues to innovate and connect with their devoted ARMY through innovative endeavors.

At the heart of the MONOCHROME Logistics project lies the BTS POPUP : MONOCHROME, a captivating pop-up event set to grace Seongsu-dong, Seoul, from April 26 to May 12. This immersive experience promises to be adorned with Memory Clouds, symbolic of the cherished moments shared between the iconic group and their adoring fans.

The anticipation for the MONOCHROME Logistics project escalated when BTS teased the project on April 15 via their X platform (formerly Twitter), sparking intense speculation among fans. Accompanied by striking monochromatic photos of each member, BTS offered a glimpse into the sophisticated aesthetic and depth of the forthcoming initiative.

Further intensifying curiosity, BTS released a clue in the form of a "free shipping coupon," hinting at exclusive perks for eager fans. Subsequently, the unveiling of the MNCR Logistics website, themed around a parcel delivery service, added another layer of intrigue.

Upon visiting the MNCR Logistics site, fans were prompted to input their details and receive an invoice for an ARMY PRIORITY SERVICE package, purportedly containing a "memory cloud." This cryptic term symbolizes the shared memories between BTS and their dedicated fanbase, igniting speculation about its significance.

Is a new BTS project translated from Korean to English on the way?

Adding to the intrigue of BTS' already enigmatic MONOCHROME Logistics project, Apop, a leading Korean-to-English translation company, retweeted the septet's project announcement tweet with a caption, "Stay Tuned," heightening anticipation among fans.

Speculation is rife for a possible new BTS project translated from Korean to English, with some fans eagerly anticipating a potential book release. As excitement mounts, fans eagerly await further updates from BTS.

