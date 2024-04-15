Did BTS hint at MNCR project before military enlistment? Fans dig into RM, Jungkook, Jimin and V's live

With BTS' recent revelation of the MNCR Logistics project on April 15, fans delve into clues possibly hinted during RM, Jungkook, Jimin, and V's final live session before their military enlistment in December 2023, sparking widespread speculation and excitement.

ARMYs spot clues of BTS’ MNCR Logistics project in RM, Jungkook, Jimin, and V's live before enlistment

After the enigmatic announcement of BTS' MNCR Logistics project on April 15, fans have been delving into clues that possibly hint at the project. Interestingly, some ARMYs have found a spoiler from RM, Jungkook, Jimin, and V's last Weverse live session before enlisting in December 2023.

During the session, V could be heard teasing the upcoming project saying, "It’s pretty much a gift bundle! We prepared so much as a gift bundle," while Jungkook added, "You can really look forward to it. It’ll keep coming out."

Meanwhile, Jimin's cryptic remark, "When it seems like the end of the bundle is nearing, Jin Hyung will be out," sparked curiosity about the project's timeline and the potential involvement of fellow member Jin. ARMYs are eagerly deciphering these clues, anticipating the unveiling of BTS' latest venture.

Take a look at the clip here;

More details about BTS’ MNCR Logistics project

BTS has ignited excitement among fans with the mysterious unveiling of their new website, MNCR Logistics, on Monday, April 15. The group's teaser post, "Track your shipment," has sparked speculation about potential upcoming projects. Despite their military service hiatus, the septet remains active, engaging fans with content while collectively teasing intriguing developments.

The MNCR Logistics website, styled after a parcel service platform, presents a puzzle for fans to unravel. Users need to input their details to receive an invoice for an ARMY PRIORITY SERVICE package, hinting at a "memory cloud" containing shared BTS-ARMY memories. Speculations abound regarding the site's cryptic password, potentially linked to an OT7 release or anniversary celebration.

Moreover, the website hints at a BTS POP-UP: MONOCHROME event in Seoul from April 26 to May 12. Fans speculate on connections to BTS' HYYH era and decode hidden messages, enhancing the interactive experience.

Meanwhile, fan theories range from offline concerts to significant dates in BTS history, adding to the intrigue surrounding BTS' MNCR Logistics project.

