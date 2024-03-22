BTS' RM looks chum alongside military friends in new update; See photobooth PICS of his soldier buds

BTS' RM delights fans with a glimpse into his military life, sharing a heartwarming photo alongside his comrades. As anticipation builds for BTS' reunion in 2025, RM's update sparks excitement among ARMYs worldwide.

BTS’ RM poses alongside military friends in new pictures

BTS' RM delighted fans with a heartwarming update on his military journey, sharing a group photo with his fellow soldiers. Posted on March 22, the image showcased RM's camaraderie with his military comrades, evoking a sense of warmth and unity. As RM continues his service, BTS ARMYs expressed their longing for the K-pop leader, eagerly anticipating his return.

Earlier, netizens were surprised by RM's transformation in the military band. Sporting the iconic red coat and wielding a saxophone, RM, also known as Kim Namjoon, made a surprising debut as a saxophonist. Fans were pleasantly surprised by this revelation, showcasing RM's versatility and adaptability beyond his role as BTS' leader.

About BTS members’ military journeys until now

BTS members V and RM embarked on their military journeys on December 11, 2023, marking significant milestones in their careers. Following intensive training and evaluations, V has been assigned to the ROK Army's 2nd division, specializing in the military police special forces. Both V and RM graduated as elite trainees from the Nonsan Training Center on January 16.

Meanwhile, Jimin and Jungkook completed basic military training on January 17 and joined Jin at the 5th Infantry Division. Reports suggest that Jungkook is serving in the military kitchen, showcasing the diverse roles undertaken by BTS members during their service.

As they progress through their military duties, fans eagerly await their return. Jin, serving as an assistant drill instructor, is anticipated to complete his service in June, while J-Hope, holding the rank of Corporal officer, is scheduled to return in October 2024. SUGA's role as a social worker adds a unique dimension to the group's experiences.

Despite their individual paths, BTS envisions a collective return in 2025, promising fans an exhilarating new chapter in their remarkable journey. With each member contributing their talents and dedication to their military duties, the BTS army eagerly awaits the day when they reunite to continue their musical legacy.

