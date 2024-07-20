‘Minimoni collab’: BTS’ Jimin teases new song with RM on Mini & Moni Music; Watch

BTS' Jimin and RM reunited for the first listen of Jimin's second solo album, MUSE. In their special series MMM (Mini & Moni Music), the duo gathered for a pre-recorded second episode where they joyfully listened to Jimin's album together for the first time. During their time together, RM praised Jimin's work, and they had a great time discussing their bond, shared experiences, crushes, and Jimin subtly hinted at a possible collaboration with RM in the future.

BTS’ Jimin hints at collaboration with RM on Mini & Moni Music

In the July 20th episode of MMM (Mini & Moni Music), Jimin treated RM to the debut listen of his second solo album, MUSE, featuring all seven tracks. During the track Rebirth, Jimin subtly teased the possibility of a collaboration project with RM, sparking excitement among fans.

During their conversation, Jimin shared a delightful anecdote with RM, saying, "I had so much fun working on Rebirth (Intro). When I was recording the choir part for yours and mine in the States, I was just playing around on the piano. Pdogg heard it and said, 'hey, play that again.' And that became Rebirth (Intro)."

Fans quickly picked up on Jimin's choice of words, "yours and mine," speculating that Jimin and RM might have collaborated on a new project together, based on Jimin's subtle hint.

More about Mini and Moni Music

RM expressed his deep admiration for Jimin, saying, "He's the one I love and trust the most." He also praised Jimin's likeable qualities, noting, that one of the reasons Jimin is so likeable is because he has the strength to maintain himself, but he also has weak and vulnerable sides. RM believes this makes him very human.

According to RM, Jimin is someone who strives to express himself in his own unique way, as seen in his latest album. This, RM believes, is why Jimin is such a beautiful and likeable human being.

Jimin also shared that before RM, Jungkook had listened to his album MUSE as well. During their conversation, they found common ground discussing how neither of them had experienced crushes in a while. RM also mentioned BTS' future comeback plans, expressing his belief that after completing their military service, all seven members will bring diverse synergy to the group.

Jimin added that he believes it will be incredibly fun working together again as a full group. Already enjoying their time together, the prospect of all seven members reuniting fills him with anticipation and excitement for the future. Watch the full episode here-

