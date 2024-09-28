BTS’ RM delivers heartfelt performance of Spring Day with military bandmates at 2024 Family Love Concert

BTS' RM recently performed Spring Day with his military band at a special event, and the video quickly went viral, leaving ARMY feeling emotional. Spring Day is a track from BTS's 2017 album You Never Walk Alone, which is a repackage of their second studio album, Wings (2016).

On September 28, RM took the stage with his military band at the Family Love Concert to commemorate Military Family Day for the 15th Infantry Division in Hwacheon. Dressed in his red military uniform, he performed BTS' hit track Spring Day, performing his rap parts. Throughout the performance, the BTS leader could be seen joining in on the song’s iconic hook steps.

For those unfamiliar, RM is currently serving in the military, having enlisted at Nonsan's Army Training Center in December 2023. After completing five weeks of basic training, he was deployed to the 15th Infantry Division to continue his service. He is set to be discharged in June 2025, after completing his 18-month service period.

BTS appeared as special guests on an episode of Immortal Songs 2: Singing the Legend, celebrating their musical masterpieces produced by Pdogg. While discussing the mega-hit Spring Day, members SUGA and RM shared that the inspiration for the song stemmed from their personal experiences.

SUGA revealed that Spring Day is inspired by his experience of losing a friend, noting that its relatable theme contributed to the love and attention it received. RM further explained that he wrote the lyrics while reflecting on the friends he left behind when he moved out of his hometown.

RM also revealed that he wrote the lyrics in the Yeouido region by the Han River, where the idea suddenly came to him. When the song was released in 2017, its poignant lyrics, filled with longing and grief, led ARMYs to speculate that it was dedicated to the lives lost in Korea’s 2014 Sewol Ferry disaster.

On a separate occasion, RM noted that "the song can be interpreted in many ways." Since then, Spring Day has become a timeless anthem for all things lost yet cherished. The track received universal acclaim from music critics for its production, heartfelt lyrics, and BTS' vocal delivery.

It won several accolades, including Song of the Year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards, and was featured on Billboard's decade-end list of best K-pop songs. Rolling Stone recognized it as one of the greatest boy band songs of all time. Commercially, the song debuted at number one on the Gaon Digital Chart in South Korea and has sold over 2.5 million copies in the country. It also peaked at number 15 on the US Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

