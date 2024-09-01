BTS’ RM says he would play saxophone when Problematic Men cast visits at military base; Watch

RM, the famous K-pop rapper and leader of the iconic boy group BTS, who is currently completing his military service, was recently mentioned by the Problematic Men cast. Furthermore, the Problematic Men cast shared their plans to visit RM at the military base, where the BTS leader said that he would play saxophone to welcome them.

On August 29, 2024, the Problematic Cast’s Jung Hyun Moo, Kim Ji Seok, Ha Seokjin, and Lee Jang Won. On Jung Hyun Moo and Kim Ji Seok’s reality talk show Hyunmookase, the former cast of the hit variety show Problematic Ha Seokjin and Lee Jang Won appeared as guests.

During the episode, Jung Hyun Moo announced that they were planning to visit Namjoon, the birth name of RM of BTS. He added that they would visit him to meet him since he has been away in the military.

When Ha Seokjin asked if they would take cameras, Jung Hyun Moo and Kim Ji Seok said they would go without cameras. But Jung Hyun Moo said he would “post on Instagram” as he said getting likes is important, and Ji Seok said he is very serious about visiting.

They further shared that RM asked Jung Hyun Moo to visit, to which Kim Ji Seok added that Hyun Moo replied to the BTS leader very quickly with many messages within a second. Ha Seokjin further complemented BTS’ RM saying he is very “sincere”.

Jung Hyun Moo went on to add that while talking to the BTS leader they even made a joke, when he asked RM if he would play saxophone like he did at Jin’s discharge when the Problematic Men cast would visit him in the military, he said he would. He added that RM “cares for them that much” and it reminded him of “Rap Monster”.

Watch the Problematic Men cast talking of BTS’ RM here:

Kim Ji Seok further added that RM is like a “maknae” and Ha Seokjin and others nodded yes. Jung Hyun Moo also added that since he has been the leader of BTS for so long, he might miss the days when he was Rap Monster.

In other news, RM earlier today wished Jungkook a happy birthday by adding his song Yes or No to his Instagram story.

