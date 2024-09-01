BTS: Did Megan Thee Stallion previously hint at collab with RM? Here’s why fans think so

Recently, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed a second collaboration between BTS and Megan Thee Stallion. From their announcement, fans speculated that the American rapper will possibly release new music with leader RM. Recently, a clip went viral online that shows the WAP singer has possibly hinted at this partnership beforehand.

Following BIGHIT MUSIC’s announcement of BTS’ RM and Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming collaboration, a clip has taken the internet by storm. The viral video is from the American rapper’s hairstylist Kellon Deryck’s Instagram live, where the Spin singer is seen lying on the floor talking about her songs.

She said that there was a feature on her album but “They asked me to hold the song, and I said okay”. “I’m excited about that one because it’s gonna come out in another part”, Megan added.

Although she didn’t mention the name of the song or even the artist, ARMYs think she was possibly talking about the upcoming collab with RM.

Meanwhile, her latest self-titled album was released on July 28, 2024, the same day Jimin unveiled the pre-release track of his sophomore EP MUSE - Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO). Fans think maybe that’s why HYBE asked the American rapper to delay the release of her collaborative track with RM and now it is slated to be dropped as a single.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s viral Instagram live here:

On August 30, BIGHIT MUSIC surprised fans with an exciting announcement. They used emojis to hint at a new song release. From the post, it was clear to fans that Megan Thee Stallion is all set for her second collaboration with BTS, in particular with RM. Excited fans are now eagerly looking forward to the drop.

See BTS’ announcement here:

On the work front, RM is currently completing his mandatory military service. On May 24, 2024, he made his highly-anticipated solo comeback with his second studio album Right Place, Wrong Person. It features a total of 11 tracks, including the title track LOST!, pre-release Come back to me, Right People, Wrong Place, Nuts, out of love, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), ? (Interlude), Groin, Heaven, Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney), and ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll).

