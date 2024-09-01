BTS’ V dominates top 12 most liked Instagram posts list with four updates exceeding 11 million likes

BTS’ V once again showed his global power. He is leading the list for most-liked Instagram posts by an artist in 2024, surpassing global stars like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, and more. The K-pop idol so far has four posts crossing a whopping 11 million likes on the platform.

According to the latest updates, BTS’ V is reigning over the list of most-liked Instagram posts by an artist in 2024 so far. His Love wins all behind-the-scenes photos with IU has exceeded a whopping 17.6 million likes on Instagram, marking the second highest number of likes received by an artist, following Justin Bieber.

Meanwhile, he is the only star on the list who has a total of four posts crossing 11 million likes, surpassing Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, bandmate RM, and even industry colleague BLACKPINK's Lisa.

V’s second post which racked up 12.8 million likes is also a behind-the-scene pic from Love win all’s set. In addition, his Harper Bazar Korea editorial has received the third-highest (12.5 million) likes on his feed. The fourth post by the BTS member, which managed to land on the list has 11.58 million likes. The carousel featured a bunch of snippets from special moments of his life.

With a whopping 65.7 million followers, it’s no surprise that the FRI(END)S singer managed to rule the list for most-liked Instagram posts by an artist in 2024.

Congratulations V!

On the work front, V is currently completing his mandatory military service alongside other BTS bandmates except for Jin. He has enlisted in December 2023 and is set to be discharged in June 2025.

Earlier in March, he made his highly-anticipated solo comeback with a digital single titled FRI(END)S. The song celebrated love, inclusivity, friendship, and solitude, embracing the musical brilliance of the BTS member. The track managed to set many new records with its views and streams, helping V further solidify his foothold in the global music scene.

Meanwhile, recently, he released a photobook titled TYPE 1 featuring some of the special moments of his life.

