‘Jin hyung was hilarious’: TXT’s Yeonjun shares fun experience of shooting with BTS member for RUN JIN; Watch

Yeonjun, a member of the famous K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER, will soon be seen in the upcoming episode of BTS’ Jin’s new variety show, RUN JIN. He shared his experience of shooting RUN JIN and said that ‘Jin hyung was hilarious’.

On August 31, 2024, Yeonjun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER came live on Weverse (HYBE's online platform for artists and fans' interactions) and shared about his experience of shooting RUN JIN.

Yeonjun will soon appear in BTS' oldest member Jin’s new variety show, RUN JIN's upcoming episode on September 3. In the preview of the next episode, Yeonjun was seen playing various games with Jin, raising expectations for the upcoming episode.

Yeonjun during his live mentioned his experience of shooting RUN JIN. The TXT member talking about it said that he shot for RUN Jin, the show that BTS’ Jin ‘hyung’ (a Korean word to designate older men used by younger men).

Yeonjun added that all three of them were funny, “Jin hyung was hilarious” and retired MMA fighter Kim Dong Hyun and the famous YouTuber Kwak Joon Bin were also funny. The TOMORROW X TOGETHER member noted that the entire experience was “so funny seriously”.

Then while talking to fans Yeonjun said that the new episode of RUN JIN will be really “entertaining” and asked the fans to watch it for sure.

Watch TXT’s Yeonjun talking about RUN JIN here:

Meanwhile, RUN JIN is a new variety show which is a spin-off of the iconic RUN BTS. Run Jin follows Jin on his various adventures in different situations where he is given various activities he has to do.

In the first episode, Jin went to the top of Mount Hallasan on Jeju Island and in the second visited his alma mater Posung High School where he competed with students of the class he sat in. In the most recent episode, Jin had to serve kids and play games at a famous arcade.

RUN JIN releases new episodes every Tuesday and the upcoming episode has been creating much excitement because Yeonjun of TXT will be joining.

Meanwhile, Jin recently appeared on the famous variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, his episode broke the record for Monday entertainment show ratings with 5.3 percent.

