BTS' RM spotted playing for military band in latest pic from camp; fans hail saxophonist Namjoon

BTS' RM delights fans as images of him in a military band uniform, playing the saxophone at a graduation ceremony, circulate on social media. Fans express excitement, marking this as a 'saxophonist debut' for the talented leader during his military service. RM, known for his musical prowess, began his military journey in December 2023 and recently completed basic training in January.

BTS’ RM seen playing saxophone in the military band

BTS’ RM has set social media ablaze with images from his military service, particularly as a member of the military band. Shared by a South Korean netizen on February 15, the photos showcased RM donning a red military band uniform while playing the saxophone at a graduation ceremony. Fans, delighted by the unexpected revelation, flooded social media with excitement.

According to netizen, RM, aka, Kim Namjoon, has successfully transitioned to the military band. The unexpected appearance in the distinctive red coat wielding a saxophone surprised fans, marking RM’s apparent debut as a saxophonist.

The recent images of RM in the military band uniform unveiled a new facet of the artist's talents. While widely recognized for his songwriting and rapping skills, RM's proficiency with instruments like the piano and guitar has been known to fans. The revelation of his saxophone performance fueled fans' anticipation, expressing their eagerness to hear him play and celebrating his dedication to music during his military service. RM's multifaceted talents continue to captivate fans, even in the realm of military duty.

Advertisement

A catch-up on BTS member’s military journeys until now

BTS members, V and RM, achieved significant milestones in their military journeys after enlisting on December 11, 2023. Following rigorous training and screenings, V is now stationed in the ROK Army's 2nd division, specializing in the military police special forces. Both V and RM graduated as elite trainees from the Nonsan Training Center on January 16. Jimin and Jungkook completed basic military training on January 17 and reportedly joined Jin at the 5th Infantry Division.

As BTS members progress through their military service, fans eagerly anticipate their return. Jin, serving as an assistant drill instructor, is expected to complete his service in June, while J-Hope, a Corporal officer, is set to return in October 2024. SUGA's unique role as a social worker adds diversity to the group's experiences. The group envisions a collective return in 2025, promising fans an exciting new chapter in their extraordinary journey.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' V gives interim report from military on achieving 72.5 kg off his weight goal; promises to return soon