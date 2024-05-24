BTS' RM’s LOST!: 5 things you didn’t know you missed in new music video from singer’s solo album Right Place, Wrong Person

BTS’ RM finally dropped the highly-anticipated music video for LOST!, a track from his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. The teaser released earlier already sparked much intrigue surrounding the music video. In addition, on May 10, the singer unveiled the pre-release track Come back to me, which also garnered exceptional praise for his cinematic brilliance. Hence, there was much expectation about LOST!, and the BTS member went out of his way to showcase his musical talents.

5 moments you might have missed out in BTS' RM's music video for LOST!

As the music video is already creating quite a buzz, let’s check out 5 intricate details that we have probably missed out on our first watch, but these elements play key roles in unfolding the concept of LOST! MV.

1. What does RM’s LOST! music video signify?

Now, there are a couple of theories to interpret the meaning behind his lyrics and the concept of the music video for LOST!.

At one glance, the story seems like RM and his friends are lost in an office setting, trying to find their way out. But the addition of The LOST! Show in the beginning might also present a metaphor for the singer's real feelings about producing music and going to shows to promote them, and overall how lost he feels with this tedious journey.

In any way, LOST! encapsulates the universal human emotion of trying to find a way out of something that pains them.

2. BTS’ RM recreated the viral Spiderman meme?

In one scene of the music video, we see RM recreating the viral meme from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This meme signifies three people with the same identity (Spiderman) pointing out each other with an underlying question ‘Who is the real one?’

Through the music video, the singer also tries to capture the same emotion, as if grappling with an identity loss.

3. BTS’ name engraved in RM’s heart

Did you notice in a brief moment of the music video, how beautifully RM showcases his love for BTS members? In one sequence, when RM is in the elevator with his colleagues, you can briefly see some texts written on the wall, one of them is BTS inside a heart symbol. Despite this being a solo song, the singer doesn’t shy away from expressing his unwavering love for his group, with whom he grew up as a musician.

4. Finally, mystery solved for RM’s Instagram posts with wigs

Since last year, the singer has been dropping behind the scenes for LOST! music video, but we barely got the hint then. After the release on today, May 24, the fans finally solved the mystery of RM’s photos with different wigs, which he donned for the characterization of LOST! MV.

5. Ending credits of LOST!

The music video for LOST! truly becomes a masterpiece with its innovative ending credits that have rarely been seen in any K-pop music videos before. This sequence works as a synopsis for the entire music video, From the mirrored mugs to the nametags, all elements that put the concept together, appear once again in the ending credit scene.

A verdict on RM's music video for LOST!

Overall, this entire music video is molded with many artistic expressions and at times the concept seems like a true reflection of many of us. For a singer of stature like RM, releasing this jaw-dropping song with experimental music video and alternative style seems like a true turning point in the K-pop landscape.

Specially, RM’s second solo labrum Right Place, Wrong Person comes at a time, when he can’t even physically promote it due to military enlistment.

So, if you haven’t watched the masterpiece yet, here you go:

RM’s LOST! For Right Place, Wrong Person is truly a ballsy and bold music video that provides fundamental food for thoughts.