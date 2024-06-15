'Don't forget us': BTS' RM sends fans frenzy with new OT7 picture following FESTA 2024 celebrations with Jin; see PIC

BTS' leader, RM thrilled fans by sharing a rare and cherished OT7 picture, featuring all seven members, including Jin, together after the FESTA 2024 celebrations. Accompanied by the heartfelt caption, "Don't forget us," this momentous photo sent the ARMY into a frenzy.

BTS’ RM surprises fans with new OT7 picture

On June 15, BTS' RM thrilled fARMYs by unveiling a new group photo featuring all seven members, including Jin and SUGA, following the culmination of FESTA 2024 celebrations. The snapshot captured a rare and cherished moment that resonated deeply with ARMY worldwide.

His heartfelt message, "Don't forget us," sent ARMY into a frenzy, reaffirming the group's enduring bond. The picture, showcasing the iconic lineup of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, resonated deeply with fans worldwide, who have been eagerly following their individual and collective journeys.

Take a look at RM’s picture here;

The FESTA celebrations, an annual tradition for BTS and their fans, were particularly significant this year, following Jin’s discharge from the military. RM's message struck a chord, reminding ARMY of the unbreakable connection between the members and the ARMYs.

More details about BTS’ latest activities

On June 12, BTS celebrated a joyous reunion as Jin completed his military service, reuniting with all members amidst cheers and fanfare. RM added to the excitement by showcasing his musical talents, serenading the occasion with BTS' hit Dynamite on saxophone. Jin, true to his promise to ARMY, rejoined fans the next day at FESTA 2024 live and a heartfelt free hug event, marking the group's 11th debut anniversary with cherished moments.

Meanwhile, the other BTS members continue their military duties; J-Hope, serving as an assistant drill instructor, anticipates discharge in October, while V undertakes patrolling with South Korea's Special Defense Team. RM, Jimin, and Jungkook are equally dedicated in their roles, with RM notably contributing in a military band, and Jimin and Jungkook serving in companionship and kitchen duties, respectively. With SUGA serving as a social worker, BTS remains united in spirit, eagerly anticipated to regroup in June 2025 post-military service.

