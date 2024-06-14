BTS Week: Discussing Jimin as an excellent performer, master of duality, caring brother and mochi incarnate

BTS' Jimin is not only the main dancer of the group but also the lead vocalist. He is known for his energetic dance movies and sweet voice with which he easily captures the audiences' hearts. While he goes all out on stage with full energy, in contrast, he has a rather kind and adorable personality otherwise. His duality on and off stage surprises many at first. Here is a look at some of Jimin's best qualities.

BTS' Jimin as a great performer

BTS member Jimin is the group's star performer. Irrespective of the occasion or event, he always gives his 110 percent. Jimin is trained in modern contemporary dance but he has the ability to smoothly fit any style and form. From choreographies like Fire to Black Swan and more; there are no choreographies that the idol can't crack.

His biggest strength is his energy. He is a massive ball of tension when he is on stage and shines brightly with his powerful performances. Even when performing solo Jimin feels like a whole.

If a choreography needs impact and power, Jimin takes the center in the choreography and shows BTS' full force. A few examples can be the dance break in Fire and the intro in Blood, Sweat and Tears. In such cases, placing Jimin in the center creates a great impact thanks to the idol's energy and expressions.

Advertisement

Caring nature of Jimin

Jimin is dubbed as the angel by fans. He has a caring nature and often shows kindness towards his members. He has an angelic smile which attracts people towards him. His caring nature is a popular discourse among fans. They also mention how his caring nature stems from a healthy relationship that he shares with his parents.

Often times Jimin can be seen running towards a member who fell or checking up on his members. Keen fans also pointed out that when the members met Jin when he was discharged from the military, the way Jimin hugged the eldest member tight showed his care and affection for him.

Jimin as mochi incarnate

Jimin has earned himself the nickname Mochi because of his cute personality. He is always hugging, touching and comforting his members, adding to his appeal. Even the BTS members find Jimin to be very cute and adorable. Moreover, James Corden has officially named Jimin Baby Mochi while he is the Papa Mochi.

Advertisement

Many times, the BTS members, particularly the youngest member Jungkook, playfully tease Jimin for his cute little habits and quirks. Jimin always takes it in stride and enjoys the banter.

Jimin's duality

While Jimin is a monster on stage, otherwise he has a cute personality. He smiles at the smaller things and always seems to be in a bubble and cheerful mood. Fans adore Jimin's eye smile and innocence. Jimin can also seem a little clumsy and fans often make compilations of the idol tripping and falling off the chair.

Jimin's charm and adorable personality are enhanced by these adorable little things. Despite his muscular physique, he possesses a gentle face that never fails to charm fans. In real life, he is completely different from his stage persona.

More about Jimin

Jimin was born on October 13, 1995. He is the lead vocalist and the main dancer of BTS. He was the last member to be selected for the group. There was a lot of discussion regarding his selection but as the members advocated for him, Jimin successfully made it as a member of BTS.

Advertisement

He belongs to Busan and finished schooling at Busan High School of Arts. Jimin was a top student at the modern dance department and so his teacher recommended him to audition for an entertainment company. The idol auditioned at several companies and was eventually selected by BigHit Entertainment which is now a part of HYBE Corporation. He got his bachelor's in Theatre and film major at Global Cyber University.

He made his debut as a part of BTS in July 2013. His first solo album FACE was released in 2023. The album included hits like Set Me Free Pt. 2 and Like Crazy.

Jimin is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. RM, J-Hope, V and Jungkook are also currently enlisted. Jin became the first member to be discharged on June 12.

ALSO READ: BTS Week: Exploring J-Hope as group's dance leader, style perfectionist, and versatile K-pop ace with great stage presence