BTS’ Jin treats fans to extended version of Super Tuna at 2024 FESTA event; know interesting lyrics of fish song

Following the conclusion of the hug event for BTS’ FESTA 2024, Jin ushered in the second part of BTS FESTA 2024 with great enthusiasm last night on June 13th KST. The beloved singer treated fans to electrifying performances of his chart-topping hits The Astronaut and Moon, delighting the audience with his captivating stage presence as fans cheered him on.

Additionally, Jin surprised everyone by unveiling a fresh version of his viral sensation trot song, Super Tuna. As the grand performance reached its climax, Jin excitedly announced that the new version of Super Tuna would be releasing in the near future, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its release.

BTS’ Jin sings new verse of Super Tuna

On December 4, 2021, BTS' Jin marked his birthday in a memorable way by treating ARMYs to his original trot song, Super Tuna, accompanied by a charming music video filmed at Dockweiler Beach in Playa Del Rey, California. However, what began as a heartfelt gift took an unexpected turn when Jin inadvertently sparked a dance challenge with the song. Feeling a bit bashful about the sudden trend, Jin candidly expressed his embarrassment on Weverse, urging ARMYs to refrain from participating.

His doubts extended to concerns that the song's popularity might lead to increased demands from the label, BIGHIT MUSIC, possibly even prompting the addition of a second verse to the already brief 1-minute track. Despite Jin's initial reservations, Super Tuna has continued to hold a special place in the hearts of ARMYs, who passionately stream and dance to the catchy tune.

Advertisement

Looks like Jin's concerns came true. On June 13, just a day after Jin left the military, he joined ARMYs in celebrating BTS' 11th anniversary at the 2024 FESTA. Not only did he host the much-awaited hug event, but he also treated fans to live performances of his songs. ARMYs were thrilled to hear Moon in person and finally witness the second performance of The Astronaut.

Surprisingly, Jin treated fans to a live performance of Super Tuna, catching everyone off guard! It was his debut live performance of the song, and notably, it lasted longer than the recorded version. Jin had prepared an extended version, even adding a second verse. Some dedicated ARMYs went as far as transcribing and translating the new lyrics. Jin spilled the beans that he'd been discussing this second verse with producer Bumzu and hinted that an official release might be in the works.

Check out the lyrics-

Advertisement

“i threw the fishing pole.

who will it be coming to me today?

dizzy dizzy wobbly wobbly blue fin tuna

you'll grow up to be a cool tuna

flipping like that

flopping like that

let's become friends

please bite my fishing pole

then the tuna said to me, "hyung hyung please take me!"

More about BTS’ Jin FESTA event

June 13 marked a momentous occasion for ARMYs as BTS' FESTA 2024 Live unfolded into an unforgettable experience, with Jin's triumphant return post-military service. His comeback synced perfectly with BTS' 11th debut anniversary.

Jin seized the stage to reflect on his time in the military, weaving together a mix of humor and heartfelt sincerity. He shared tales of his emotional farewell from camp and shared lighthearted moments, like playfully requesting younger trainees born after 2004 to humorously address him as uncle.

A standout moment of the event was Jin's spirited participation in trending challenges. Embracing his playful nature, Jin tackled these challenges head-on during the live stage. His take on the "cat across the Han river" challenge elicited laughter and enthusiastic cheers from the crowd. Furthermore, his dance performance to fellow bandmate Jungkook's Seven was a true treat for fans.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS Jin: From fanboy's hug to ARMY mom ditching daughter; check out top 4 heartwarming and fun moments at FESTA 2024 event