Is BTS' Jin being courted by luxury brand Gucci for an ambassadorship? Here's why fans think so

Jin of BTS completed his military service and celebrated the group's 11th anniversary with his first fan meeting in two years. He performed various songs, engaged in different activities, and even held a full-fledged hugathon for his fans.

Fans were pleasantly surprised to see numerous gifts, including a Wooteo cake from a prestigious luxury brand, sparking speculation about the possibility of Jin becoming their ambassador.

On the 14th of June, a member of the BTS fanbase, ARMY, who visited HYBE headquarters, reported witnessing a collection of gifts awaiting Jin, including items from Gucci. During the 2024 FESTA event, ARMYs noted Jin wearing Gucci loafers in a shared photo. The scene featured a large balloon adorned with purple and gold confetti, bouquets of flowers, a Wooteo cake, and numerous bags filled with items from the luxury brand.

Given the impact of Jin's military discharge, the lavish display didn't come as a surprise. When photos were posted on social media, netizens were impressed by the abundance and quality of the French luxury brand gifts. Particularly noteworthy is the fact that Jin is the only BTS member without a solo ambassador role for a designer brand (apart from Jin Ramen), leading to speculation about a potential existing deal or the brand's interest in collaborating with him. Whether Jin is working with the brand or if the French luxury brand desires to collaborate with him remains to be seen.

Fans took to Twitter and expressed their excitement about the possible ambassadorship. One fan wrote, ‘Its only been a day since Seokjin got home and he already has a brand courting him’. Another fan said, ‘THE AMOUNT OF GIFT BAGS AND THE WOOTTEO CAKE THAT GUCCI SENT SEOKJIN OMG?!!’

Kim Seok Jin, professionally known as Jin, is a prominent South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the renowned boy band BTS, joining the group in June 2013. Jin has collaborated on and released three solo tracks with BTS. He also contributed to the soundtrack of the 2016 television series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, alongside fellow BTS member V. Jin's singing prowess, characterized by his falsetto and emotional depth, has earned him acclaim from critics and fans alike.

Beyond his music career, Jin holds a master's degree in acting from the prestigious Konkuk University in South Korea. Jin has served as a host on various South Korean music programs from 2016 to 2018. In recognition of his contributions to Korean culture, Jin and his BTS bandmates were collectively awarded the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea in 2018. In July 2021, Jin and the BTS members were appointed as Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture by President Moon Jae In. Their mandate includes leading global initiatives focused on sustainable growth and enhancing South Korea's diplomatic relations and international influence.

