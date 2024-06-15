BTS become Minions as they groove to Permission To Dance in new collaboration teaser video with Despicable Me 4; Watch

BTS members have hilariously transformed into Minions for an upcoming collaboration with Despicable Me 4, as showcased in a charming new teaser. In the video, the Minion versions of BTS groove to the upbeat tune of Permission to Dance, capturing the playful energy and charm that both BTS and Minions are famous for.

BTS and Despicable Me 4 collaboration video

On June 14 local time, Despicable Me 4 delighted fans with a surprising announcement of a collaboration with BTS. The upcoming animated film released a fun teaser featuring BTS members transformed into Minions, dancing to the tune of BTS’ Permission to Dance.

Fans are speculating whether BTS will fully transform into Minions for the film, be featured on the soundtrack, or if this teaser is simply to build excitement. This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for BTS members as they venture into the world of animation.

It began on June 13, 2024, when fans spotted intriguing posters across Los Angeles featuring the K-pop sensation BTS. Adorned with the phrase BTS DM4 inside a heart, these posters sparked excitement among fans. Then the film officially released a teaser video for their collaboration with BTS, and all speculations have proven true.



More about BTS

BTS recently celebrated their 11th debut anniversary with FESTA 2024. Jin, the only member who has returned from military service, hosted a special meet-and-greet event for fans. The event was filled with heartfelt interactions, including hugs with fans, and multiple performances by Jin.

Among these performances were an entertaining Eat Jin segment and a dance performance to Seven, showcasing Jin's talent and charm. Additionally, Jin delighted fans by introducing a new verse of Super Tuna, displaying his creativity and bringing fresh music to the event.

The band consists of Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who collectively co-write or co-produce much of their material. Initially rooted in hip-hop, they have diversified their musical style to encompass a broad spectrum of genres. Their lyrics often explore themes such as mental health, challenges faced by youth in school, coming of age, loss, the pursuit of self-love, individualism, and the impacts of fame and recognition.

