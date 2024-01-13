BTS' Spring Day becomes 1st runner up on latest Music Bank episode, dominating Melon charts for 7 years

BTS' enduring influence in the K-Pop industry takes center stage as their classic hit Spring Day competes on the latest episode of Music Bank, despite all members currently serving in the military. Notably, Spring Day recently made history by consecutively ranking on the Melon yearly chart for seven years.

BTS' Spring Day bags 2nd spot on latest episode of Music Bank

Despite all BTS members being currently enlisted in the military, their impact on the K-Pop industry persists in unexpected ways. The recent episode of Music Bank on January 12 showcased performances by various artists like ITZY, RIIZE, SF9, and OnlyOneOf. Surprisingly, only two songs were nominated for the week's victory, and one of them was a true veteran.

The first nominee was NCT 127's Be There For Me, their latest release. The unexpected contender, however, was none other than BTS' timeless classic, Spring Day, released almost seven years ago. Despite ultimately losing to Be There For Me with 6,690 points against Spring Day's 2,784, the BTS song outperformed in digital score, K-Pop fan vote, and social media categories.

Spring Day recently achieved a historic feat by becoming the first song to consecutively rank on the Melon yearly chart for seven years. This longevity underscores its status as a staple not only in the K-Pop industry but also in Korean culture. The recognition on the latest Music Bank episode stirred conversations on online forums, with fans expressing their enduring love and support for this timeless masterpiece.

BTS’ latest activities

Meanwhile, the global K-pop phenomenon, BTS also face controversy as their management company, HYBE, demanded the removal of BTS-themed sculptures and murals across South Korea due to alleged intellectual property rights infringement. This move has sparked debates and discontent among fans and local authorities. HYBE's issuance of official letters to various localities resulted in the decision of dismantling celebrated 'pilgrimage sites' for BTS fans, such as Maengbang Beach. Despite public dissatisfaction, HYBE emphasizes the need to protect artists' intellectual property rights.

Simultaneously, HYBE also issued warnings to The Camp app for unauthorized use of BTS members' names and images, alleging intellectual property rights infringement. The app's use of BTS' IP in services like Recommended Star Soldier faces scrutiny, with HYBE contemplating legal action. This dispute highlights the delicate balance between celebrity IP use and artists' rights, provoking discussions on the necessity of proper authorization in the entertainment industry.

