BTS' SUGA announces Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE featuring RM, Jimin, Jungkook to hit theaters in April: WATCH

SUGA, the acclaimed BTS rapper, is set to thrill fans worldwide with a concert film, Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE showcasing the encore performances from his 2023 Agust D Tour. Scheduled for a global cinematic release on April 10 and 13, the film captures the emotions of the tour's finale, featuring not only SUGA but also BTS members Jungkook, RM, and Jimin.

BTS’ SUGA unveils Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE

On February 5, BIGHIT Music, the label behind BTS, revealed a thrilling collaboration with film distributor Trafalgar Releasing, announcing an upcoming concert film from SUGA, one of BTS' renowned members. Titled Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE, the film offers fans a firsthand experience of SUGA's 2023 Agust D Tour, showcasing the electrifying encore performances from various stops.

Scheduled for a global cinematic release on April 10 and April 13, the movie captures the essence of SUGA's solo journey, highlighting the emotional and impactful moments of his concerts. The timing, spanning only two days, aligns with the strategy often employed for special events like concert films.

The film where SUGA takes center stage, also features appearances by his fellow BTS members Jungkook, RM, and Jimin, though specific details about their roles in the movie remain undisclosed. SUGA, who embarked on a solo tour across six countries, including the U.S., Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea, aims to share the unique narrative of his artistic duality through the concert film.

SUGA also shared special announcement video for Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE

SUGA, known for using the moniker Agust D for his solo projects, expressed his excitement in a special video message to fans. Reflecting on the significance of the D-Day tour and its portrayal of his journey as both SUGA and Agust D, he conveyed his happiness, pride, and anticipation for fans to enjoy the movie as much as the concert meant to him.

Watch SUGA’s announcement video here;

This venture into the cinematic realm follows Suga's previous solo documentary, SUGA: Road to D-Day, which premiered on Disney+ and Weverse in April 2023. As a pivotal member of BTS, SUGA continues to captivate audiences with his multifaceted talent and storytelling prowess.

