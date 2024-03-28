BTS' SUGA begins basic military training at Nonsan Army Training Center amid ongoing public service

According to K-media, BTS' SUGA has embarked on his military training journey as he enters the Nonsan training center for his 3-week basic military training. Beginning his mandatory service last year as a public service worker, SUGA opted for this path prior to undergoing basic training, as permitted by current enlistment regulations.

BTS member SUGA has taken the next step in his mandatory military service by entering the Nonsan Army Training Center for a three-week basic military training program. As reported by a K-media outlet on March 28 KST, SUGA, who began his service as a public service worker in September of the previous year, will undergo this training before continuing his duties in his assigned public service position.

Unlike traditional recruits who typically undergo basic training first, SUGA opted to begin his service as a public service worker before completing basic training. This decision aligns with current enlistment regulations, which permit individuals assigned to public service to choose this route. Public service assignments are random, providing little control over placement, unlike traditional enlistment where preferences can be expressed. Consequently, individuals opting for public service may commence their duties sooner due to the limited availability of positions compared to the number of enlistees.

SUGA will be discharged from the military in June 2025.

More details about BTS’ SUGA’s recent engagements

Meanwhile, despite ongoing military service SUGA has ensured to keep his fans entertained with content. After wrapping up his SUCHWITA series, on March 5, BIGHIT Music announced SUGA’s upcoming concert film titled Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE. The film offers fans an immersive glimpse into SUGA's 2023 Agust D Tour, showcasing the electrifying encore performances from various stops.

Set for a global cinematic release on April 10 and April 13, the movie encapsulates the essence of SUGA's solo journey, capturing the emotional and impactful moments of his concerts. With appearances by fellow BTS members Jungkook, RM, and Jimin, the film promises a unique narrative of SUGA's artistic duality as he embarked on a solo tour across six countries. Fans can anticipate an unforgettable cinematic experience, delving into the world of one of BTS' most celebrated talents.

