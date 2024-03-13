'Concerts complete singers' career': BTS' SUGA takes fans behind stage in Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE trailer

BTS' SUGA has unveiled a thrilling glimpse of his upcoming feature film, Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE. The main trailer, released on March 13, offers a sneak peek into the electrifying D-DAY encore concert from last year, featuring special appearances by BTS members. Agust D TOUR 'D-DAY' THE MOVIE is set to premiere in theaters worldwide on April 10 and 13.

BTS’ SUGA drops Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE trailer

BTS' SUGA, also known as Agust D, has given fans an exciting glimpse into his upcoming feature film with the release of the main trailer for Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE. The trailer showcases thrilling footage from SUGA's D-DAY THE FINAL encore concert, featuring special appearances by his fellow BTS members.

In the trailer, SUGA shares his thoughts on the significance of concerts, expressing how essential they are in completing a singer's career. He reflects on his mindset when stepping onto the stage, highlighting the personal importance and meaning behind each performance.

Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE promises to recapture the electrifying moments from SUGA’s D-DAY tour, spanning 25 concerts across 10 cities and drawing over 290,000 audiences. The tour's grand finale, D-DAY The Final in Seoul, held from August 4-6 at the KSPO Dome, marked a remarkable conclusion to the tour's journey.

Scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on April 10 and 13, Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE offers fans an immersive experience, bringing them closer to SUGA's captivating performances and the energy of his tour. It's a must-watch for ARMYs eagerly awaiting a deeper look into SUGA's artistic journey and stage presence.

More details about SUGA’s Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE

On March 5, BIGHIT Music, the label behind global sensation BTS, announced an exhilarating collaboration with film distributor Trafalgar Releasing, unveiling an upcoming concert film featuring SUGA, one of BTS' illustrious members. Branded as Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE, the film offers an immersive glimpse into SUGA's 2023 Agust D Tour, capturing the electrifying encore performances from various tour stops.

Scheduled for a worldwide cinematic release on April 10 and April 13, the movie promises to encapsulate the essence of SUGA's solo journey, showcasing emotional and impactful moments from his concerts. The film, where SUGA takes center stage, also features appearances by fellow BTS members Jungkook, RM, and Jimin, heightening anticipation among fans eager to witness their roles in this cinematic venture.

SUGA, renowned for his solo endeavors under the moniker Agust D, expressed his excitement in a special video message, reflecting on the significance of the D-Day tour and conveying his happiness, pride, and anticipation for fans to relish the movie as much as the concert meant to him. This cinematic venture follows SUGA's previous solo documentary, SUGA: Road to D-Day, which premiered on Disney+ and Weverse in April 2023, reinforcing his position as a multifaceted talent within BTS.

