BTS’ SUGA burns red with passion in special poster for Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE on premiere day

The Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE offers fans a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in SUGA's electrifying 2023 tour under his moniker Agust D. This film provides an intimate glimpse into his solo journey, capturing emotional and impactful moments from multiple concert stops. Today marks the premiere of the film in major theaters, with additional dates and showtimes set to be announced on April 13th. To commemorate the premiere, SUGA has also released a concert poster for fans to enjoy.

SUGA│Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE’s special poster

The newly released poster for the Agust D TOUR D-DAY movie, entirely bathed in red, perfectly encapsulates the aesthetics of SUGA's tour. Throughout the entire tour, the visual theme revolved around darker color palettes, with lighting ranging from deep reds to blacks, accented by flashes of white and fireworks. This aesthetic is vividly portrayed in the poster's striking red and blue color scheme, featuring three different depictions of SUGA as Agust D captured from various moments of the concert. Released on April 10th, the poster coincides with the cinematic cut debut of the film in theaters and IMAX worldwide. Additional screenings will take place this Saturday, April 13th, with schedules varying by location.

More about SUGA’s D-Day tour

After the release of his studio album D-DAY, BTS' SUGA embarked on a world tour titled the Agust D Tour D-DAY, which took place from April 26 to August 6, 2023. Throughout this extensive tour, SUGA delivered electrifying performances that captivated audiences worldwide. The excitement was further heightened by special guest appearances, including Max, Halsey, PSY, and fellow BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, and RM. Each guest added their own unique flair to the stage, creating unforgettable moments for fans.

With a total of 28 shows, including additional encore performances, SUGA's Agust D D-Day Tour showcased his undeniable global appeal.On March 5, BIGHIT Music, the renowned label representing BTS, ignited excitement within the ARMY community with an electrifying announcement. Collaborating with film distributor Trafalgar Releasing, they unveiled an upcoming concert film starring SUGA’s concert, titled SUGA│Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE. The release dates for SUGA's Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE in India have not been announced yet. However, fans can expect the movie to be screened not only in IMAX theaters but also in other cinemas such as PVR.

