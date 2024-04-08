BTS' SUGA reveals fun chat with PSY after Agust D TOUR D-DAY in Seoul; gets teased by Jimin, V and Jungkook; WATCH

On April 8th, BTS' SUGA delighted fans by sharing a video titled Agust D TOUR D-DAY in SEOUL. This behind-the-scenes series offered a meticulously curated glimpse into SUGA's preparation for the finale leg of the D-DAY tour in Seoul, showcasing his dedication to his fans. The video also featured surprise appearances by his fellow BTS members and artist PSY.

BTS’ SUGA shares creative process behind the D-Day concerts

The video kicks off with BTS' SUGA arriving at the concert venue on day 1 of his performance. Without delay, he immerses himself in rigorous practice sessions for the upcoming show. Moving onto the stage, he meticulously inspects every detail, ensuring both his and his dancers' safety during the performance.

As the preparations unfold, a special guest, PSY, makes a surprise appearance. The duo shares a joyful reunion and dives into discussions about their upcoming special stage, brainstorming changes in music and choreography to deliver a memorable performance.

They go through their routine, carefully noting any missteps and obstacles on the stage during rehearsals. SUGA shared how performing in Korea and speaking Korean felt different now that he's experienced stages worldwide where he had to speak in foreign languages. Before kicking off their Seoul tour, the team rallied with a spirited cheer.

Viewers caught glimpses of SUGA's performance during rehearsal. Later, he checked the video to gauge ARMYs' reactions due to some audio issues. SUGA’s special stage with PSY wowed fans, drawing loud cheers from the audience. After the performance, Yoongi shared feedback with the team, wrapping up day one as a success.

On the last day of the D-Day tour, the BTS rapper kicked off the special event with a sound check, highlighting People Pt.2 as one of his favorite songs from the setlist. Heading backstage to prepare for the concerts, he discussed behind-the-scenes efforts and precautions with the staff.

SUGA expressed his desire to close the tour with Amygdala, creating a full-circle experience. Additionally, he shared a fun chat with PSY where the latter questioned whether the Suchwita host needed to dance during the concert, realizing after their performance together that SUGA's stage presence didn't require choreography.

SUGA is cheered on by BTS maknae line

SUGA reflected on the end of his two-month-long tour, acknowledging that he'd feel a bit jobless but also recognizing the need for rest before preparing for his upcoming encore tour. As he performed, member Jimin made a special appearance, recording and cheering on SUGA from the VIP stand. Soon, he was joined by fellow members V and Jungkook, who enjoyed SUGA's performance just like any other fan. SUGA later introduced them, and the ARMYs greeted them warmly too.

SUGA checked fans' reactions from backstage, and VMinKook (V, Jimin, and Jungkook) cheered him on as they eagerly awaited the next performance. They also playfully interacted with ARMYs, adding to the excitement. As the final concert wrapped up, SUGA shared his warm and sweet thoughts, expressing gratitude to the fans.

He then revealed the surprise encore three-day concert to the fans, inviting them to meet him at the KSPO Dome for their encore performances. Upon arriving backstage, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, who were eagerly waiting for him, cheered him on with enthusiasm.

SUGA extended a special invitation to the trio for the August encore concert, asking them to make an official appearance. He also asked Jimin to perform their special song Tony Montana together to which Jimin replied he might come as his album preparations are done.

As they discussed, other members playfully teased SUGA, with Jungkook jokingly suggesting that SUGA needed to up his game. SUGA then shared his final thoughts, expressing how much fun he had and his anticipation for the surprise encore concerts. Leaving the venue together, SUGA, V, and Jungkook continued their banter, with V and Jungkook teasing SUGA along the way. Jimin, leaving last, urged fans to show SUGA loads of love at the KSPO Dome as well.

Watch the video below-