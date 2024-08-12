BTS’ SUGA DUI case: Police says exact figure of rapper's blood alcohol content ‘difficult to confirm’

BTS’ SUGA’s ongoing drunk driving case is getting new updates every day. Now, as per reports, Police denied revealing the exact figure of his blood alcohol level during the time of the drunk driving incident on the night of August 6. This temporarily dismisses the earlier reports that claimed his blood alcohol content was around 0.227%.

On August 12, Xports News published a press conference held by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. The police address the reports surrounding SUGA’s blood alcohol content. They firmly stated that the specific figure can not be confirmed. “We can say it is at a level where a license is revoked”, the police added.

Meanwhile, in his first statement to the police, SUGA allegedly said that he drank only one glass of beer before riding his electric scooter home. However, at that time confusion arose as it was reported his blood alcohol level was somewhere between 0.8% to 0.2%, which is equal to having 4 to 5 drinks in the last two hours.

A few days later, a new set of reports emerged claiming that SUGA’s blood alcohol content was 0.227%, which is at least seven times higher than the legal limit while driving in South Korea. With this new statement from the police, all eyes are on whether the exact figure will be confirmed anytime soon.

Meanwhile, on this day, the police also address earlier reports suggesting SUGA might be summoned once again. They confirmed that they are currently coordinating a date with the BTS member and he will soon be called to testify and assist with further investigation.

The police revealed that the date is yet to be set. When asked if SUGA requested a private appearance, the law enforcement swiftly responded they had not been contacted for the same.

On the other hand, police also revealed that they have confirmed the final distance and route SUGA traveled on August 6 under the influence of alcohol. But they refused to make it public as it may affect the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, since the BTS member's electric scooter has been ruled out as a non-personal mobility, he may be facing criminal charges equivalent to drunk driving a car.

